HIGH SCHOOL INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Atchue captures two Region A titles, qualifies for state meet

Nathan Atchue has captured 2022 Class 6 Region A individual indoor track and field championships in the 1,600-meter (1-mile) run and the 3,200-meter (2-mile) run,

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

HAMPTON - Franklin County junior long-distance standout Nathan Atchue captured two Class 6 Region championships this past weekend in the annual regional indoor track and field meet, staged an contested at the Boo Williams Sportsplex.

Atchue won the boys' 1,600-meter (1-mile) run and the boys' 3,200-meter (2-mile) run.

Atchue has qualified for the Class 6 state indoor meet in both events.

Kylie Cooper, a senior and a Virginia Tech commit, placed second in the girls' 1,000-meter run to earn a state berth.

Addie Shorter, a senior and a James Madison University commit, finished third in the girls' 3,200-meter run to claim a state berth.

Parker Chapman came in fourth in the boys' 3,200-meter run with a personal-best time.

Halie Cundiff  finished eighth in the girls' shot put with a personal-best throw.

