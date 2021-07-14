Baseball Senior Games return for a second year

SALEM—The Senior Baseball Games, a one-day showcase event for area high-school talent that was created because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season, is returning for a second year in August.

The contest, sponsored and staged by the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame and the Salem Red Sox, is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium/Haley Toyota Field.

Seniors who play for schools in the Hall of Fame’s eight county area—Alleghany, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery and Roanoke—and the independent cities within those counties are eligible to compete.

There will be some changes with regards to this year’s game.

Since teams were able to have Senior Days during the spring season, one will not be staged prior to the game. Also, no player pictures will be displayed on the stadium’s video board, only the player’s name and the school they represented will be shown before an at bat.

There will be no practice at Haley Toyota Field the week of the game, but an attempt will be made to find a field for those who want to gather with the coaches can do so, Hall of Fame officials said.