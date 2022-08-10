Duffy accepts administrative posts at P&HCC

MARTINSVILLE – Former Ferrum College volleyball coach Ruthanne Duffy has been hired as Assistant Athletic Director of Operations and Senior Women’s Administrator at Patrick & Henry Community College.

“I am thrilled to be joining this incredible (family) and to have the chance to serve the ever-growing number of student-athletes at Patrick & Henry Community College,’’ Duffy said.

“I’m excited to assist the P&HCC student-athletes prepare, compete, succeed and achieve their athletic and academic goals…”

Duffy guided Ferrum’s volleyball program from 2015-2021 as head coach and from 2012-2014 as the Panthers’ assistant coach.

Duffy (62-119 career record) came to Ferrum 10 years ago; she first served as the Panthers assistant coach during Jessica (Flanagan) Keen’s tenure at the helm.

Duffy won 44 matches during the 2015, 2016 and 2018 seasons. The 2020 campaign was shortened to eight matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was played during the spring of 2021.

The Panthers competed in the USA South Athletic Conference and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) during Duffy’s term as head coach.

As head coach, Duffy was responsible for planning, administering and evaluating the overall operations of the volleyball program. She also oversaw recruitment and evaluated the academic achievement of student-athletes.

Also, she served as an advisor to the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, served on numerous hiring committees and was a game-day administrator when not performing her primary coaching duties.

“We are pleased that Ruthanne has accepted our offer to join our (family), P&HCC Athletic Director and Assistant Vice President for Student Engagement and Inclusion said.

“As we strive to give the best student-athlete experience, her role will be one of the most important in our department.

“Ruthanne is committed to continuing the development of our athletic program, is a great representation of leadership for our female student-athletes, and will help us stay forward thinking during this season within the NJCAA,’’ Henderson said.

Duffy came to Ferrum in August 2012 as an assistant volleyball coach and was promoted to the head position in 2015.

Duffy worked as an assistant high school volleyball coach at Appalachia in the fall of 2012 and served as a student assistant as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVa.-Wise) before coming to Ferrum.

In addition to coaching at Ferrum, Duffy also managed and operated the Martinsville Mustangs, a member of the Coastal Plain League – a collegiate wooden bat team.

Duffy was named the assistant general manager in 2018 before being promoted to general manager for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

With the Mustangs, Duffy was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the team, including corporate and sponsorship sales, ticket sales, hiring and management staff, overseeing player recruitment, contracts, and roster maintenance, securing host families for athletes, as well as organizational relations and promoting a positive image in the community.

A graduate of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Duffy played volleyball and received a degree in physical education with a concentration in sports management in 2010.

Duffy played volleyball for four years at UVa. Wise, starting as an outside hitter. She helped lead the Highland Cavaliers to the 2007 NAIA Region XII title and a berth in the national tournament.

Duffy earned all-tournament team accolades at the 2008 Converse tournament, and was a Dean’s List honoree in the spring of 2007.

In the fall of 2021, Duffy completed the requirements for her master’s in sports administration from Arkansas State University.

Duffy and her husband, Matt, reside in Martinsville with their two children.