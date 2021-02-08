Eagles absorb first-quarter haymaker, fall to James River

BUCHANAN - James River led 19-0 after the first quarter Friday and cruised to a 27-point, 70-43 non-district boys varsity basketball triumph over Franklin County.
The Knights (4-5), who led from wire-to-wire, won for the fourth time this season and avenged an earlier-season, 70-67 loss to the Eagles (2-6), who finished the campaign with five straight setbacks.
James River extended its lead to 22 points, 33-11, at intermission after edging FCHS by three points, 14-11, in the second stanza.
Each team netted 17 points in the third period.
Leading 50-28 heading into the fourth quarter, the Knights secured the win by taking the final frame by five points, 20-15.
Jayson Easton paced James River with 20 points and Patrick Clevenger totaled 16.
Eight other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.
James River swished five 3-point field goals, two of which Easton made.
Kalik Witcher led the Eagles with 11 points.
Also scoring were Desmond Hudson and Amillian Holland each with eight points, Nasir Holland with six, Eli Foutz with four, Bryce Witcher with three, Nyzaih McHeimer with two and Josh Luckett with one.