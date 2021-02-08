Eagles absorb first-quarter haymaker, fall to James River

BUCHANAN - James River led 19-0 after the first quarter Friday and cruised to a 27-point, 70-43 non-district boys varsity basketball triumph over Franklin County.

The Knights (4-5), who led from wire-to-wire, won for the fourth time this season and avenged an earlier-season, 70-67 loss to the Eagles (2-6), who finished the campaign with five straight setbacks.

James River extended its lead to 22 points, 33-11, at intermission after edging FCHS by three points, 14-11, in the second stanza.

Each team netted 17 points in the third period.

Leading 50-28 heading into the fourth quarter, the Knights secured the win by taking the final frame by five points, 20-15.

Jayson Easton paced James River with 20 points and Patrick Clevenger totaled 16.

Eight other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.

James River swished five 3-point field goals, two of which Easton made.

Kalik Witcher led the Eagles with 11 points.