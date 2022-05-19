Eagles make sixth-inning tally stand in 1-0 win

ROANOKE - First baseman Hannah Woodford scored the game's lone run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning as Franklin County edged Northside, 1-0, in a Blue Ridge District softball contest a Lynn Richmond Field.

The victory is the fifth in a row for the Eagles (11-9, 6-4 Blue Ridge District) and with it, they avenge an earlier-season, 9-1 loss to the Vikings (11-9, 6-4 Blue Ridge District.

Franklin County is 3-1 in one-run games and has won four games by shutout.

The Vikings suffered their third straight loss, all by one run.

Northside is 3-3 in one-run games. Four of those games are in district play.

Franklin County sophomore Kaylee Manning tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout. She struck out six.

Anna Smith's double to left centerfield placed two Franklin County runners in scoring position and set the stage for the Eagles' game-winning tally.

Northside centerfielder Makayla Newman was injured on the play as she tried to track down the ball. After receiving attention on the field, she left the game and did not return.

Franklin County plays Lord Botetourt Friday in the semifinals of the Blue Ridge District tournament.

Game time in Daleville is 5:30 p.m.

The Cavaliers are the No. 2 seed, the Eagles are the No. 3 seed

The teams split during the regular-season with each winning on its home field.

The winner faces the winner of the semifinal game between No. 1 seed Staunton River and No. 4 seed Northside in Saturday's championship game at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex. First pitch is 2 p.m.

The Blue Ridge District tournament has no bearing on region tournament qualifying or seeding.