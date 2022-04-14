Eatmon is a quick learner in Late Models

SOUTH BOSTON - Parker Eatmon calls the 2022 racing season a learning year, and he is proving to be a quick study.

After scoring a pair of top-10 finishes in an early-season twin-race event at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, the 15-year-old Sims, North Carolina resident has put together solid early-season performances at South Boston Speedway.

His finishes of 10th, sixth and 15th in his first three races at South Boston Speedway have put him in eighth place in the track point standings, but only four points out of the top five.

“I’m just trying to get out there and learn from the best,” Eatmon said.

“You’ve got Peyton Sellers, Layne Riggs and other very good drivers out there. I’m just trying to learn from them and run in the top five. I want to stay with the good drivers and try not to get myself in trouble.”

The big task for Eatmon is learning his car.

“It’s a whole different car, and I’m trying to get a feel for it,” Eatmon said

“We’re trying to get the car better each week and trying to get that first win. I want to go out there and win as much as anybody.”

Eatmon feels he is close to being able to consistently be in the mix for top-five finishes and potentially contend for a win.

“We’re just a couple of adjustments away,” he said

“I’ve got to get a little better behind the wheel. Other than that, I think we’re pretty good.”

Eatmon, who plays football and basketball for his school, Rocky Mount (N.C.) Academy, is an avid racer.

“I’ve been racing since I was nine-years-old,” Eatmon said.

“I raced Bandoleros until I was 11 or 12-years-old, then I moved to Legends Cars for a little bit. Now, I’m 15 and here in Late Models.”

Eatmon said he wants to climb the racing ladder and make his way up to the top level of the sport. He says that is why he feels some pressure now racing in the Late Model ranks.

“I want to drive something at a professional level,” Eatmon said.

“It is a lot of pressure because I want to make it to the top level in racing. If I don’t perform well, I can’t make it there.”

Eatmon said he enjoys competing at South Boston Speedway.

“It’s different from most tracks, but I think I’ve driven it pretty well. I’ve got to get a little faster, but I feel like we’re right there.”

Borst looks to Saturday's Late Model Twinbill to spark season upturn

SOUTH BOSTON - The start to Jacob Borst’s sophomore season in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway has been good, just not quite what the young North Carolina resident had hoped.

However, the Elon, North Carolina resident is optimistic that will change starting with the twin 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that will headline the Saturday afternoon race at the 4/10th-mile oval.

Last season Borst captured two top-three finishes in his first three starts and was second in the point standings.

This season, Borst has two top-five finishes, and three top-10 showings in his first three starts. He sits in third place in the point standings, one point out of second place and 16 points behind points leader, three-time winner Layne Riggs.

“We weren’t terrible, but we knew we weren’t as good as we were last year,” Borst said of his early-season results.

“We have a new car this season, and we’ve had a little bit of a struggle, especially with tires. Our car is quick, but we’re struggling a little bit on long runs.”

Borst said he is confident he and his team can get their car dialed in and he can top last season’s accomplishments.

“I honestly think we will be better this season,” Borst said, “but I also think it will take us a little time to figure out this new car. Once we figure out this car, we will be a rocket ship.”

Borst admits there is some pressure to top last year’s marks. Last season, he finished second behind rack, state, and national champion Peyton Sellers, scoring a win, two poles, 12 top-five finishes and 14 top-10s in his 17 starts.

“We did really well last season and trying to up that is a lot of stress,” Borst said.

“We want to do better than we did last year. We’re going into the season with high expectations and we’re hoping to fulfill them.”

Borst said it's very early in the season and there is plenty of time for good things to happen between this weekend’s event and the end of the track’s points season in September.

“We have a long season to go,” he said.

“We’ve got to keep having good finishes, get a couple of wins, and try to keep our heads on straight. We’ll go out there and do our best, try to have fun, and where we end up is where we end up.”

Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Director of Public Relations at South Boston Speedway.