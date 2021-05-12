Ferrum track and field athletes compete at Liberty

LYNCHBURG—Members of Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the Liberty University Twlight Qualifier last week.

Genesis Pineiro of the Panthers’ women’s team entered the 800-meter run and finished in 2:27.53, a personal-best time.

Josh Ellerbe and DaMauri McPhearson raced in the 100-meter run with Ellerbe finishing in 10.92 seconds and McPhearson finishing in 11.37 seconds.

In the 400-meter run, Dominique Veney crossed the finish line in 52.42 seconds and Kevin Tate came in at 55.99 seconds.

Two men’s relay teams competed for the Panthers.

In the 4x100, the quartet of Jerrick Ayers, Christopher Anderson, McPhearson and Ellerbe finished in 43.71 seconds.

In the 4x400, the foursome of Dom Philpot, Alberto Pineiro, Seth Shaffer and Dazon Harrison finished in 3:38.18.

“We had some solid performances on a short turnaround after the conference championship (in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)),’’ Ferrum head coach Mark White said.

“This was a good season wrap up for some of our athletes and one more tune up for some others.’’

Several performers are set to compete in Sunday’s Aggie Twlight Classic at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.This meet serves as the final opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Division II national championship, which will be contested at North Carolina A&T in late May.