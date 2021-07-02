Ferrum's Dazon Harrison shares Rookie of the Year honor in College Division

Ferrum College standout Dazon Harrison has been chosen co-Rookie of the Year and is a first-team selection on the 2021 The Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) 2020-21 College Division All-State Men’s Outdoor Track and Field team.

Student-athletes who compete for NCAA Division II, III, NAIA and independent colleges and universities in Virginia are eligible for nomination.

Harrison shares the Rookie of the Year honor with Sam Lianeza of the University of Lynchburg.

Harrison, who hails from Annandale, earned All-America accolades with a fifth-place finish in the men’s 400-meter dashat the NCAA Division III National Championships in Greensboro, N.C. last month.

Harrison is the first track athlete to earn All-America laurels; men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field joined Ferrum’s Division III sport roster this year.

Harrison won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) championships in the event, placed second in the league in the men’s 200-meter dash and ran a leg on the Panthers’ 4x400-meter relay team that came in third.