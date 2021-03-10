Ferrum's Pendergrass earns All-America accolades

TIFFIN, Ohio—Katerina Pendergrass, a Ferrum College freshman, became the Panthers’ second All-American in women’s wrestling by placing eighth in her weight class at the 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships (NCWWC), held Saturday at Tiffin University.
Pendergrass finished 2-3 in the 109-pound weight class. She won one bout by pin.
Pendergrass and Panthers assistant coach Alisha Elizalde are the program’s two All-Americans.
Elizalde placed sixth at 101 pounds in the 2020 championships.
Ferrum has competed in women’s wrestling for six years.
The sport does not come under the NCAA umbrella; however the organization classifies it as an emerging sport.
Twenty-two squads competed for the team championship. Ferrum finished tied for 13th with New Jersey City College with 11 points.
McKendree (Ill.) won the team title with 209 points.
Pendergrass was pinned in her first bout by Carly Valleroy of McKendree before she rebounded with back-to-back wins: one by technical fall (10-0) over Westminster’s (Mo.) Kelly Enriquez and a victory by pin in 43 seconds over Samantha Larson of King (Tenn.) University.
Then, Pendergrass lost by pin to Adrian’s (Mi.) Emily Mendez and by technical fall (12-1) to Valleroy in the seventh-place bout.
“Kat didn’t have an easy season and she had to battle in every match, but she kept with it. I’m proud she did and is an All-American as a freshman,’’ Panthers head coach Breonnah Neal said
Ferrum competitors Morganne Flinkstrom (170 pounds) and Leya Deickman (191 pounds) each finished 1-2.
Flinkstrom defeated Adrian’s Sienna Lejeune, 10-3, and Deickman was triumphant by pin in 5:50 over Amara Devericks of Gannon (Pa.)
Ferrum’s Destiny Benjamin finished 0-2 at 143 pounds.
“During a difficult year and season like this, I am proud of our team to be able to battle through adversity. Through the challenges, we were able to walk away with an All-American,’’
said Neal who has completed two years at the Panthers' helm.