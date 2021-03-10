Ferrum's Pendergrass earns All-America accolades

“Kat didn’t have an easy season and she had to battle in every match, but she kept with it. I’m proud she did and is an All-American as a freshman,’’ Panthers head coach Breonnah Neal said

Ferrum competitors Morganne Flinkstrom (170 pounds) and Leya Deickman (191 pounds) each finished 1-2.

Flinkstrom defeated Adrian’s Sienna Lejeune, 10-3, and Deickman was triumphant by pin in 5:50 over Amara Devericks of Gannon (Pa.)

Ferrum’s Destiny Benjamin finished 0-2 at 143 pounds.

“During a difficult year and season like this, I am proud of our team to be able to battle through adversity. Through the challenges, we were able to walk away with an All-American,’’

“Kat didn’t have an easy season and she had to battle in every match, but she kept with it. I’m proud she did and is an All-American as a freshman.’’ said Neal who has completed two years at the Panthers’ helm.