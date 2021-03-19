First-place Bridgewater blanks Panthers

FERRUM—Bridgewater College built a 2-0 advantage in the opening 20 minutes of the match and increased its lead by one goal with 6 1/2 minutes to play Wednesday in a 3-0 women’s soccer shut-out victory over Ferrum College at Penn-Roediger Field.

The contest was a non-conference match-up between Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes.

The Eagles (7-0, 5-0 ODAC) who are in first place in the ODAC, remain undefeated with the win, their fourth by shutout this season.

Ferrum (1-2-2, 1-1-2 ODAC) suffers its first non-league loss of the season and its first shut-out defeat of the campaign.

Three players accounted for Bridgewater’s goals, two of which were assisted tallies.

Ashley Sabatino broke a scoreless stalemate at 5:11 of the match when she netted what proved to be the match winner.

At 19:57, Kaia Richardson scored for the Eagles and sat 83:34, Rachel Bullard finished the scoring.

Lauren Pion and Maren Dougherty each was credited with an assist.

Bridgewater outshot Ferrum, 13-7, and held an 8-3 edge in shots on goal at match’s end.

Corner kicks were even at 2.