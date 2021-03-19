First-place Bridgewater blanks Panthers

FERRUM—Bridgewater College built a 2-0 advantage in the opening 20 minutes of the match and increased its lead by one goal with 6 1/2 minutes to play Wednesday in a 3-0 women’s soccer shut-out victory over Ferrum College at Penn-Roediger Field.
The contest was a non-conference match-up between Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes.
The Eagles (7-0, 5-0 ODAC) who are in first place in the ODAC, remain undefeated with the win, their fourth by shutout this season.
Ferrum (1-2-2, 1-1-2 ODAC) suffers its first non-league loss of the season and its first shut-out defeat of the campaign.
Three players accounted for Bridgewater’s goals, two of which were assisted tallies.
Ashley Sabatino broke a scoreless stalemate at 5:11 of the match when she netted what proved to be the match winner.
At 19:57, Kaia Richardson scored for the Eagles and sat 83:34, Rachel Bullard finished the scoring.
Lauren Pion and Maren Dougherty each was credited with an assist.
Bridgewater outshot Ferrum, 13-7, and held an 8-3 edge in shots on goal at match’s end.
Corner kicks were even at 2.
Sabatino took four shots for the Eagles.
Sydney Kincaid and Ysabella Bettilyon each took two shots for the Panthers.
Bridgewater goalkeeper Megan Byle (2-0) collected three saves in 45 minutes of action.
Ferrum netminder Abbey Hayes registered five saves in 90 minutes of play.
Each team committed three fouls.
Ferrum’s next match is Thursday, March 25 against ODAC foe Emory & Henry College.
The match begins at 7 p.m. at Nicewonder Field.