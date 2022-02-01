Franklin County athletes finalize college choices

Five Franklin County student-athletes will be honored in a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon in Elton Bonner Auditorium.

Football players Eli Davis and Jamerise Holland have made non-binding verbal commitments to NCAA Division III Ferrum College and they plan to finalize those commitments.

Cross County and indoor and outdoor track and field standouts Kylie Cooper (Virginia Tech) and Addie Shorter (James Madison University) are to be honored as is softball player Anna Smith (Sweet Briar College).

Cooper is a three-time state champion in indoor and outdoor track and Shorter is a girls' Class 6 Region A outdoor champion in the 3,200 (2-mile) run and is a past Region A runner-up in cross country.

Smith's commitment is non-binding as permitted by colleges and universities that compete on the non-scholarship NCAA Division III level.

Kahila Moonshine Classic is Feb. 12

The Franklin County Kahila Moonshine Classic wrestling tournament is set for Saturday, Feb. 12 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Registration for the tournament, sponsored by the Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club, is open.

The tournament is named in honor of former long-time Franklin County Eagles wrestling coach Kris Kahila.

Bouts begin at 10 a.m.

All bouts are officiated by Virginia High School League (VHSL) referees.

Registration is $35 per wrestler.

Wrestlers can only register for competition in one bracket.

Wrestlers are not permitted to register on the day of the tournament.

Registration is on www.trackwrestling.com until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

Payments are made at the door.

Wrestlers must pay before weigh-ins.

Spectators are admitted free of charge.

Weigh-ins are Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 12 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

VHSL officials will conduct skin and nail checks at the weigh-ins.

For boys, USA Wrestling divisions and weights will be used for the majority of the tournament.

Girls weight classes will be formed using the Madison system.

Age is as of December 31.

Here are the boys divisions: 6U: 38, 43, 47, 51, 59 and 65 pounds; 8U: 43,45, 49, 53, 56, 62, 70 and 85 pounds; 10U: 49, 53, 56, 59, 63, 67, 71, 77, 84, 93, 105, 120 pounds; 12U: 58, 63, 67, 70, 74, 78, 82, 86, 92, 98, 108, 117, 135, 160 pounds; 14U: 71, 77, 83, 87, 92, 97, 102, 106, 110, 114, 119, 125, 130, 136, 149, 165, 187, 250 pounds; and 16U: 88, 94, 100, 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285 pounds.

Here are the girls divisions: (grades) K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12.

Brackets are comprised of 16 wrestlers, double-elimination.

If there are six or fewer wrestlers in a bracket, competition is round-robin for the purpose of giving each wrestler more bouts.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.

Each team is allowed up to 15 scoring wrestlers.

The trackwrestling default scoring format will be in use.

Special event trophies will be presented to the top three placing teams.

Concessions and event shirts will be available for purchase.

There will be a hospitality room for coaches and officials.

For additional information, call tournament director Steven Leftwich, (540) 676-1130 (cell) or contact him by email: tournaments@fcwbc.org .

Eagles split Blue Ridge dual matches

Franklin County's wrestling team split a pair of Blue Ridge District dual matches, falling to William Byrd, 54-30, and besting William Fleming, 53-12.

The match against the Terriers was tied on four occasions: 6-6, 18-18, 24-24 and 30-30 and the Eagles led twice: 6-0 and 30-24.

William Byrd broke to deadlock at 30 by winning each of the last four bouts.

The Terriers won by pin at 182 pounds and took forfeits at 195, 220 and 285.

Winning bouts for the Eagles were Lee Whitlow (forfeit, 106), Jake Winemiller (pin, 132). Kadin Smith (forfeit, 138), Robbie Knott (pin, 152) and Alex Baumberger (pin, 160).

Against William Fleming, the Eagles led 53-0 before dropping the last two bouts.

Winning bouts for FCHS were Whitlow, Brady Hazelwood (forfeit, 113), Brandon Duncan (forfeit, 126), Winemiller (forfeit, 132), Smith (pin, 138), Harmon English (pin, 145), Knott (technical fall, 17-1, 152) Baumberger (forfeit, 160) and Zach Sanchez (forfeit, 170).

Panthers place fourth in Pete Willson tournament

WHEATON, Ill. - Ferrum College's men's wrestling team placed fourth in the Pete Willson-Wheaton Invitational and senior Braden Homsey claimed individual accolades in the 197-pound weight class.

Homsey claimed the championship by besting Danny Lingen of the University of Chicago by major decision, 18-5, in the title bout.

Homsey scored win by pin, technical fall, major decision and two by decision in the two-day tournament.

Ferrum 125-pounder JD McMillin placed second - he lost in finals by default because of an injury.

Levi Englman won his first bout Saturday by pin in 54 seconds over Dakarai Clay of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, then was defeated in back-to-back encounters at 141 pounds, first by pin to No. 2 seed Josiah Gehr of Messiah (Pa.) College, then by a 3-2 decision to Wheaton's Ethan Renager and finished sixth.

Rayshawn Dixon, competing at 285 pounds, won by pin in 3:53 over Dylan Waller of Elmhurst University before suffering back-to-back defeats to Heidelberg University's Jace Grossman (5-0) and Millikin University's Brayan Reyes (pin) and finished sixth.

Ferrum scored 87 points to place fourth in a 35-team field.

The Panthers placed ahead of six ranked NCAA Division III squads: No. 2 North Central University, No. 9 University of Mount Union, No. 12 Mount St. Joseph University, No. 21 University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, No. 24 Wisconsin White Water and No. 25 Messiah.

Wisconsin-Eau Claire won the team championship with 136 points, followed by John Carroll University with 100 and Millikin with 92.5.

Wisconsin-Eau Claire is ranked 15th in Division III, John Carroll is 25th and Millikin is 19th.

Christian Heritage tops Roanoke Valley Christian

Christian Heritage Academy's (CHA) boys middle school basketball team bested Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) foe Roanoke Valley Christian School by 20 points, 45-25, Monday at home.

The Knights (11-0, 6-0 VACA Southwest District) remains undefeated with the triumph, while the Eagles (8-6, 5-4 VACA Southwest) have claimed victories in eight of 14 games to date.

CHA led at the end of the first quarter 9-0 and extended that to a 17-9 lead by halftime.

The Knights took control of the contest in the third period courtesy of a 20-7 scoring surge that produced a 21-point, 37-16 advantage.

The Eagles won the final frame, 9-8.

Luke Mason paced the Knighs with a game-best 16 points.

Also scoring were Jayden Martin and Hayden Craig each with 10 points, Hunter Manning with five and Chase Arrington with four.

Miles Venable tallied eight points to lead Roanoke Valley Christian.