Hearp, Roach win Red Nose 5K

The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.

First, second and third-place wrestlers in each weight class receive medals.

Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules are enforced; the undefeated wrestler wins regardless of points.

Girls registered in the girls divisions can enter a second bracket in the main draw for free. This is to ensure that girls can get matches even if participation is low. Those wanting to be double-bracketed must inform tournament officials at check-in.

For information, call tournament director Steven Leftwich, (540) 676-1130, or contact him by email: tournaments@fcwbc.org .

SONTAG - Charles Hearp claimed top honors in Friday’s Red Nose 5K, sponsored by the Rocky Mount Rotary Club and staged at the Franklin County Recreation Park.

Hearp, 18, completed the 3.1-mile race in 18:18.75.

Placing second and third were David Kiser in 19:22.37 and John Thomas Grider in 20:02.92.

Caitlyn Roach, 12, was the top female finisher in 21:04.58; she came in fifth overall.