Hearp, Roach win Red Nose 5K

SONTAG - Charles Hearp claimed top honors in Friday’s Red Nose 5K, sponsored by the Rocky Mount Rotary Club and staged at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
Hearp, 18, completed the 3.1-mile race in 18:18.75.
Placing second and third were David Kiser in 19:22.37 and John Thomas Grider in 20:02.92.
Caitlyn Roach, 12, was the top female finisher in 21:04.58; she came in fifth overall.
Emily Jamison in 22:18.84 and Sarah Anderson in 23:58.47 were second and third in the women’s race and sixth and seventh overall.
Forty-five runners started the race; 37 recorded finishing times.
Male age group winners were Ethan Hodges (30-39, 40:12.66); Scott Harrison (40-49, 20:21.99); Robert Prom (50-59, 24:19.54); Barry Thornton (60-69, 39:52.11); and Harold Ingram (70 and older, 37:04.70).
Female age group winners were Grace Grider (10-19, 27:56.46); Elizabeth Knick (20-29, 37:24.51); Wendy Harman (30-39, 25:24.13); Wendy Grider (40-49, 24:40.70); Shay Brammer (50-59, 33:49.42); and Julie Harman (60-69, 54:47.55).
Johnny CASA takes starter's gun Saturday
The 2021 Johnny CASA 5 Miler-5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.
The 16th annual event takes the starter’s gun at 9 a.m.
It will be contested on its usual course which takes runners through downtown Rocky Mount.
The course features a hill descent at the start and a hill descent at the finish.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s race was staged at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Only a 5K was contested.
In the men’s race, the top three place winners came from the two youngest age divisions.
Edward Williams, a distance runner for Patrick Henry-Roanoke claimed the championship in 17:51.95.
Williams bested Kyle Roach of Ferrum and Jonah Bowman of Callaway, both of whom are distance runners in Franklin County’s cross country/track and field program.
Also, the top two female finishers came from two of the younger age divisions: winner Caitlyn Roach (21:00.13) of Ferrum and Julianne Bowman (21:00.48) of Callaway.
Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.
Early registration is $26 for individuals before Monday, Dec. 13 and $31 after that date.
On-line registration is available at www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com.
On-site race day registration is available beginning at 8 a.m.
Virtual race options are available.
For information, visit www.johnnycasa@southernvacac.org or call (540) 484-5566.
Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Saturday
The annual Franklin County Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Saturday, December 18 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The tournament is for wrestlers, boys and girls, in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Cost is $25 per wrestler, $20 to enter one additional bracket, limit one extra bracket.
Spectators are admitted free.
Weigh-ins are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.
Competitors can register at trackwrestling.com until 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 or onsite before 8 a.m. on the day of the tournament.
Divisions are K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 in the main draw and girls only K-2, 3-5, and 6-8.
Format is round-robin Madison System.
The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.
First, second and third-place wrestlers in each weight class receive medals.
Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules are enforced; the undefeated wrestler wins regardless of points.
Girls registered in the girls divisions can enter a second bracket in the main draw for free. This is to ensure that girls can get matches even if participation is low. Those wanting to be double-bracketed must inform tournament officials at check-in.
For information, call tournament director Steven Leftwich, (540) 676-1130, or contact him by email: tournaments@fcwbc.org .
SONTAG - Charles Hearp claimed top honors in Friday’s Red Nose 5K, sponsored by the Rocky Mount Rotary Club and staged at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
Hearp, 18, completed the 3.1-mile race in 18:18.75.
Placing second and third were David Kiser in 19:22.37 and John Thomas Grider in 20:02.92.
Caitlyn Roach, 12, was the top female finisher in 21:04.58; she came in fifth overall.
Emily Jamison in 22:18.84 and Sarah Anderson in 23:58.47 were second and third in the women’s race and sixth and seventh overall.
Forty-five runners started the race; 37 recorded finishing times.
Male age group winners were Ethan Hodges (30-39, 40:12.66); Scott Harrison (40-49, 20:21.99); Robert Prom (50-59, 24:19.54); Barry Thornton (60-69, 39:52.11); and Harold Ingram (70 and older, 37:04.70).
Female age group winners were Grace Grider (10-19, 27:56.46); Elizabeth Knick (20-29, 37:24.51); Wendy Harman (30-39, 25:24.13); Wendy Grider (40-49, 24:40.70); Shay Brammer (50-59, 33:49.42); and Julie Harman (60-69, 54:47.55).
CHA middle school boys win
Christian Heritage Academy's boys middle school basketball team defeated Westover Christian Academy of Danville, 66-21, Friday night at home.
Luke Mason paced the Knights with a triple-double; he finished in double figures in points, rebounds and blocked shots.