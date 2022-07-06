Heim edges Borst for Thunder Road checkered

SOUTH BOSTON -Corey Heim and Jacob Borst battled for track supremacy in Saturday night’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort at South Boston Speedway (SBS).

Their battle gave the fans that packed the track’s grandstands and other seating areas for the pre-Fourth of July showcase event one of the most thrilling finishes in the event’s history.

Heim, driving a car out of the Alton’s Lee Pulliam Performance stable, and Borst, an Elon, N.C. resident, raced side-by-side over the final couple of laps.

On the last lap, the pair made contact on the front straightaway as they sped toward the finish line.

Both cars slid sideways as they crossed under the checkered flag, with Heim edging Borst to take the $10,000 first prize and the first race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown series that also includes a race later this month and the finale in September.

Heim also pocketed an extra $1,000, sweeping awards for leading at the halfway break at lap 100 and for leading at Stage 1 at lap 50 and Stage Three at lap 150.

“I’ve been in some exciting finishes before, but this might take the tea right there,” Heim said.

“This means a lot. I felt like this place owed me one. I came here in 2018 and had issues in the tech shed. We came back with a determination to win this race.”

Borst said he left everything on the track trying to score what he would have considered the biggest victory of his career.

“I gave it all I had. ...(Heim) had an excellent car, and we had a good car. I got underneath him, he slipped up. I made a little contact with him on the frontstretch.

“We both got a little bit of damage, but we were both going for $10,000 and a good trophy.”

The win was a big one for car owner and former star leadfoot Pulliam o who won the event six years in a row as a driver.

“This is special to me,” Pulliam said.

“It’s been two years since we’ve been to victory lane. For (Heim) to dominate was very special to me. I’m proud. T

“This is my home track. It’s a special place to be in victory lane.”

For most of the race Heim and Borst were in control.

Heim, who has two wins in the NASCAR Truck Series this season while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, led 191 laps of the 200-lap race.

Borst led eight circuits and Carter Langley led one lap.

Reigning NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion Peyton Sellers of Danville rebounded after being involved in an incident to finish third.

Mason Diaz of Manassas, and Langley rounded out the top five finishers.

Mark Wertz of Chesapeake and Camden Gullie of Durham, N.C. finished sixth and seventh and were the final drivers to finish on the lead lap.

Kyle Dudley of Roanoke, Bobby McCarty of Kernersville, N.C. and Jared Fryar of Trinity, N.C. were eighth, ninth and 10th.

The race was slowed by seven cautions that consumed 32 laps.

There was one red flag for a major crash in turn one with 12 laps to go in the race that involved approximately 12 cars.

The race was stopped for about 50 minutes to allow safety teams and track crews to remove the damaged cars and clean up the track.

Barnes wins

sixth Limited Sportsman raceKyle Barnes earned his sixth win in nine starts this season at speedway, driving to victory in a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race.

Barnes, a Draper resident, took the lead from Justin Dawson of Nathalie, on the ninth lap and drove to a 1.366-seconds victory over Jason Myers of Hurt .

Chris Donnelly of Montross finished third with Dawson taking fourth place and Brian Obiedzenski of Franklinton, N.C. rounding out the top five finishers.

Crews stays perfect in Pure StocksNathan Crews of Long Island, Va. is not competing in the full slate of Pure Stock Division races this season.

But, when he does compete, he makes it count.

Crews maintained his perfect record in the division this season , scoring a flag-to-flag win i

The race was set for 20 laps or 15 minutes, whichever came first, with the race ending on the time limit during the race’s fourth caution flag with 12 laps complete.

B.J. Reaves, Zach Reaves and Andrea Ruotolo, all of South Boston, Va. finished second, third and fourth and Kendall Milam of Keeling, Virginia was fifth.

Currin tops the field in Hornets DivisionFormer division champion Kevin Currin of Chase City, Va.. picked up his third win of the season with his victory in the 20-lap Hornets Division feature.

Currin has won two of the last three races and has three wins in his six starts in the division this season.

Kendall Milam and Landon Milam, both of Keeling, finished second and third respectively. Dillon Davis of Nathalie, finished fourth and Andrea Ruotolo of South Boston, Va. came in fifth.

On deck at SBSNASCAR racing returns to the speedway Saturday, July 16.

The six-race event will be headlined by a 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race.

Twin 30-lap races are set for the Limited Sportsman Division and twin 15-lap races are on tap for the Pure Stock Division.

A 20-lap race for the Hornets Division rounds out the card.

Grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race takes the green flag at 7 p.m.

