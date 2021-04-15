Jamison signs with Mount St. Mary's

With family, friends, teammates, coaches and school officials looking on Wednesday, Franklin County’s Jaedyn Jamison took her basketball career to a higher level with the stroke of a pen.
Jamison, a four-year standout player for the Eagles, signed a binding National Letter of Intent (NLI) with NCAA Division I Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Md.
Jamison is the fourth player to commit to the program as part of the Class of 2025.
“Jaedyn Jamison is an outstanding athlete who is going to bring tons of excitment with her dynamic play,’’ Mount St. Mary’s head women’s basketball coach Antione White said in a prepared statement.
“(Her) aggressive reboubnding, shot blocking and athletic ability will help round out the rest of our recruiting class.’’
Jamison joins Abby Bailey, Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey and Maddie McCrea as players in the class.
Mount St. Mary’s recently completed a championship campaign in the NEC and a 17-win season that featured an appearance in the NCAA tournament.
Mount St. Mary's lost to the University of Maryland of the Big 10 Conference and a past Division I national champion, 98-45, in a first-round game played in San Antonio, Texas. Mount St. Mary's was seeded 15th.
Mount St. Mary's defeated Wagner in the finals of the NEC's post-season tournament, 70-38.
Maria Marchesano guided Mount St. Mary’s to those accolades before stepping down from the position to take another coaching job.
Whitee served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator under Marchesano.
Jamison is the first FCHS girls basketball player to sign an NLI with a Division I school since P.J. Wade did so with Central Connecticut State University in 2005.
Wade is the Eagles’ career leading scorer in girls basketball - she netted more than 1,400 points during a four-year term that ended with an appearance in the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) state basketball tournament.
Ironically, Mount St. Mary's and Central Connecticut State are NEC rivals.
Also, former standout Erin Brooks recently completed her college basketball career with Virginia Tech of the NCAA Division I Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
Jamison is a two-sport student-athlete for the Eagles - she is a top singles and doubles player for the Eagles’ girls tennis team in the spring.
At 6-feet, Jamison played all five positions for FCHS during her four-year prep career, but at the college level, she will likely be employed in the backcourt, possibly at the point.
Jamison played for two coaches during her career - Tony Wright during her freshman and sophomore years and LeBryan Patterson, her uncle, during her junior and senior campaigns - in two districts: the Piedmont and Blue Ridge and in two Class 6 regions: A and B.
This past season, Jamison averaged a double-double of 16.6 points and 10 rebounds. Also, she averaged 2.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 2 blocks.
Jamison earned all-region and all-district laurels during her career. She was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player this past season.
Jamison is a member of FCHS’s chapter of the National Honor Society and its chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). She plans to study business administration/business marketing in college.
Jamison carries a 4.035 grade-point-average (GPA) and will receive an advanced diploma at graduation. She made a 1,020 on her SATs. She is the school's female nominee for the B'nai B'rith Award.
Jamison said in a published report that she also considered NCAA Division I Robert Morris University and Ferrum College, which competes in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).