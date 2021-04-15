Jamison signs with Mount St. Mary's

At 6-feet, Jamison played all five positions for FCHS during her four-year prep career, but at the college level, she will likely be employed in the backcourt, possibly at the point.

Jamison played for two coaches during her career - Tony Wright during her freshman and sophomore years and LeBryan Patterson, her uncle, during her junior and senior campaigns - in two districts: the Piedmont and Blue Ridge and in two Class 6 regions: A and B.

This past season, Jamison averaged a double-double of 16.6 points and 10 rebounds. Also, she averaged 2.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 2 blocks.

Jamison earned all-region and all-district laurels during her career. She was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player this past season.

Jamison is a member of FCHS’s chapter of the National Honor Society and its chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). She plans to study business administration/business marketing in college.

Jamison carries a 4.035 grade-point-average (GPA) and will receive an advanced diploma at graduation. She made a 1,020 on her SATs. She is the school's female nominee for the B'nai B'rith Award.