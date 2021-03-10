Panthers claim second victory, 2-1 over Royals

FERRUM—Ferrum College netted a pair of goals—one in each half—with the match-winner coming 47 seconds after Eastern Mennonite University had squared the score for a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer victory over the Royals at Penn-Roediger Field.
The Panthers (2-0, 2-0 in the ODAC) are 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
Enzo Guercio took an assist from Kent Meier and dissected the back of the Royals’ net with what proved to be the match-winning tally at 56:50.
Just before the score—at 56:03- Leiyan Kariuki converted a penalty kick to equal the count at 1.
Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters was called for a foul after contesting a direct kick and Easter Mennonite was awarded the penalty try because of the violation.
“The response from the guys after conceding the penalty was fantastic,’’ Panthers head coach Felix Vu said.
The Panthers netted the lone goal of the opening half at 5:26 when Thomas Roth scored courtesy of an assist from Alvaro Garaizar.
Eastern Mennonite (0-3, 0-3 ODAC), suffered its 12th straight loss dating to the fall 2019 campaign. Its last victory came in September of that season.
The Royals have lost six, one-goal matches during the skid, including the last two. Three other defeats are by two goals.
Ferrum outshot Eastern Mennonite, 23-2. Its shots on goal advantage was 11-1.
Guercio took seven shots.
Corner kicks were even at 4.
The Panthers had four scoring opportunities nullified by offsides calls.
“Eastern Mennonite made it difficult for us so credit to them,’’ Vu said. “Overall, I am proud of the guys for battling it out, and no it’s on to our next match.’’
Both goalkeepers, Winters (2-0) for Ferrum and Ahmed Zaatar (0-3) for Eastern Mennonite, played all 90 minutes. Zaatar collected nine saves, while Winters recorded none.
Eastern Mennonite committed 15 fouls to Ferrum’s 14.
The Panthers return to action Thursday against ODAC rival Randolph-Macon College. Match time in Ashland is 6 p.m.