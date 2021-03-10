Panthers claim second victory, 2-1 over Royals

FERRUM—Ferrum College netted a pair of goals—one in each half—with the match-winner coming 47 seconds after Eastern Mennonite University had squared the score for a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer victory over the Royals at Penn-Roediger Field.

The Panthers (2-0, 2-0 in the ODAC) are 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

Enzo Guercio took an assist from Kent Meier and dissected the back of the Royals’ net with what proved to be the match-winning tally at 56:50.

Just before the score—at 56:03- Leiyan Kariuki converted a penalty kick to equal the count at 1.

Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters was called for a foul after contesting a direct kick and Easter Mennonite was awarded the penalty try because of the violation.

“The response from the guys after conceding the penalty was fantastic,’’ Panthers head coach Felix Vu said.

The Panthers netted the lone goal of the opening half at 5:26 when Thomas Roth scored courtesy of an assist from Alvaro Garaizar.

Eastern Mennonite (0-3, 0-3 ODAC), suffered its 12th straight loss dating to the fall 2019 campaign. Its last victory came in September of that season.