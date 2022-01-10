 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Panthers postpone third straight game because of COVID

Ferrum College's men's basketball game against  the University of Lynchburg, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed because the Panthers  have players in COVID protocols. Ferrum's first scheduled game of the new year is Saturday against Virginia Wesleyan University.

FERRUM - COVID protocols have cost Ferrum College's men's basketball team another game against an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opponent.

Wednesday 2 p.m. matinee at John M. Turner Gymnasium against the University of Lynchburg has been postponed.

Earlier league games against Roanoke College and Bridgewater College were postponed.

The Panthers (5-6, 0-2 ODAC) have yet to play a game in 2022.

Ferrum's next scheduled contest is Saturday (Jan. 15) against conference rival Virginia Wesleyan University.

The Panthers' game against Roanoke at the Cregger Center in Salem has been reset for Monday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.

The Panthers' game against Bridgewater has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24 and is the last of a three-game home stand that begins Wednesday, Jan. 19 against Randolph College.

The Panthers' game against Lynchburg has been reset for Thursday, Feb. 3 at  7 p.m.

