Panthers split home dual meets
COLLEGE SWIMMING

  Updated
Ferrum College's Jacob Blaukovitch

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM - Ferrum College's men's and women's swimming teams split duals meets with Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Greensboro (N.C.) College Saturday at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool.

The Pride won the men's dual, 54-20, while the Panthers were triumphant in the women's dual, 128-10.

For Ferrum's men's squad, Jacob Blaukovitch captured top honors in the 100 breaststroke and Dom Philpot placed second in the 100 freestyle and third in 50 freestyle.

Winning individual events for Ferrum's women's team were Hunter Tharpe (200 freestyle), Katie Shoaf (50 freestyle), Liza Montgomery (100 freestyle) and Emilie Fairman (100 breaststroke).

Also, Elina Baltins finished second in two events: the 100 breaststroke and the 50 freestyle.

Ferrum's next meet is Saturday (Feb. 13) against ODAC rival Bridgewater College. The meet starts at  1 p.m. at the Swartz Gym pool.

