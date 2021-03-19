Panthers split non-conference match-ups

The Panthers led 4-1 after the first inning, 6-1 after four frames, 7-1 after five and 7-2 after six.

The Cougars used a six-run surge in their half of the seventh to erase the deficit and take their second lead of the contest.

The Panthers tied the count with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Kyle Wilson was 2 of 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Cougars.

Also, Zelgin Jackson was 1 of 5 with two runs and Tanner Bradshaw was 1 of 4 with a run and an RBI.

Jackson scored the Cougars’ initial run in the top of the first.

Brandon Hatcher, Bradshaw and Hudson Rowe collected RBI base hits in the seventh and Wilson had a two-run double.

Matt Yarbrough belted a two-run triple in the fourth, while Torres, Josh Greenway, Isaac Yeaman and Clayton Michael each had a double.

Torres also scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first.

The Panthers manufactured three more runs on a Rufus Hurdle sacrifice fly, a Ben Thomas single and a Jackson Horton walk.