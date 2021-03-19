Panthers split non-conference match-ups

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.—North Carolina Wesleyan College tallied eight runs in its last three bats Wednesday for a 10-7 non-conference baseball victory over Ferrum College at Bauer Field.
The Bishops (12-2) are 3-1 versus the Panthers (3-7) this season with one game remaining to be played.
Ferrum erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring five runs in the top of the fourth inning and one in the top of the fifth.
Trailing 6-2, the Bishops regained the lead courtesy of a three-run sixth frame and a four-run seventh. They tallied their final run in their half of the eighth.
The Panthers manufactured their last run in the top of the ninth.
Ferrum outhit N.C. Wesleyan, 8-6, and the teams combined to commit seven errors: four by the Panthers, three by the Bishops.
Zach Lyon (double, two runs) was 2 of 4 for the Bishops and Brad Pennington smacked a triple.
Chris Day (1-0) worked 2 1/3 innings of no-hit, shut-out relief to earn the victory. He surrendered one walk.
Matt Yarbrough(double, home run) was 2 of 4 for the Panthers. He scored twice and drove in two runs.
Also, Isaac Yeaman belted a double.
Yarbrough’s homer produced Ferrum’s 6-2 advantage.
In the fourth, Yarbrough drove in a run with a double, Rufus Hurdle brought home a run with a single and Benjamin Thomas plated two runs with a base hit.
Grey Sherfey’s sacrifice fly scored Yeaman in the ninth.
Ferrum reliever Mitch Custer (0-1) was charged with the loss. In 1/3 of an inning, he permitted one hit, three walks and three earned runs.
Ferrum returns to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday against Eastern Mennonite University.
The first game of the league doubleheader starts at noon in Harrisonburg.
Panthers rally for win
over Averett in 10FERRUM—Ozzie Torres slid across the plate on his two-out sprint home on a wild pitch Tuesday as Ferrum College edged Averett University, 9-8 in 10 innings, in a non-conference baseball game at W.B. Adams Field.
With the win, the Panthers avenge a 4-3 loss they suffered to the Cougars in Danville last week.
“I’m really proud of the fight in our guys. We battled through some adversity and fought our way back ahead late in the game,’’ Panthers skipper Ryan Brittle said.
Ferrum outhit Averett (1-8), 13-8, and the teams combined to commit seven errors: four by the Panthers, three by the Cougars.
The Panthers led 4-1 after the first inning, 6-1 after four frames, 7-1 after five and 7-2 after six.
The Cougars used a six-run surge in their half of the seventh to erase the deficit and take their second lead of the contest.
The Panthers tied the count with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Kyle Wilson was 2 of 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Cougars.
Also, Zelgin Jackson was 1 of 5 with two runs and Tanner Bradshaw was 1 of 4 with a run and an RBI.
Jackson scored the Cougars’ initial run in the top of the first.
Brandon Hatcher, Bradshaw and Hudson Rowe collected RBI base hits in the seventh and Wilson had a two-run double.
Matt Yarbrough belted a two-run triple in the fourth, while Torres, Josh Greenway, Isaac Yeaman and Clayton Michael each had a double.
Torres also scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first.
The Panthers manufactured three more runs on a Rufus Hurdle sacrifice fly, a Ben Thomas single and a Jackson Horton walk.
Thomas drove in a run in the last of the fifth and pinch hitter Tyson Measamer drove in a run in the bottom of the seventh.