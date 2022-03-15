Renovated driving range makes its debut

FERRUM – Ferrum College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to dedicate its renovated campus golf driving range.

The renovated facility is dedicated to Ricky Cox, the late father of Panthers head men's and women's golf coach Erick Cox.

The elder Cox passed away in 1999.

Erick Cox is a 2013 graduate of Ferrum and a former Panthers golfer.

Erick Cox's family made a surprise appearance at the dedication and his mother, Susan, spoke on behalf of the family

Also in attendance were family members Beverly Goolsby and Tara Tunnell, sisters of Erick Cox.

Ferrum President David Johns and Vice President for Institutional Advancement Wilson Paine each made comments as did Cox.

Also, elected officials reRocky Mount Town Council and the Franklin County Board of Supervisors attended the dedication as did members of Ferrum's athletics staff, Ferrum faculty, staff and students and members of the Panthers men's and women's golf teams.

The Ferrum golf driving range features five driving markers, three moveable target baskets, three artificial hitting mats and a Bermuda (grass) tee box.

A storage building was installed recently to house a mower, aerator and lawn supplies.

The driving range improvements expand opportunities for Ferrum men's and women's golfers to practice on campus.

Also, Cox has worked the past few years to create an indoor simulator room which features two simulators and a putting green.

The simulator is in William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

