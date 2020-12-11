Rules changes keep Limited Sportsman Divison affordable

“These changes will not only help make racing in the Limited Sportsman Division more affordable, they also simplify things in the long run.”

South Boston Speedway competitor liaison Bruce Anderson agreed.

“The Limited Sportsman Division is a competitive racing division that has a good mixture of veteran racers and up-and-coming talented young racers,” Anderson said.

“What we are striving to do is make the Limited Sportsman Division a great grass-roots racing division that is cost effective for the competitors. Technology has really grown in the Late Model Stock Car Division, and we are making these rules changes in the Limited Sportsman Division to help hard-working racers, some of whom do not have the time, resources or funding to keep up.”

There is an additional benefit to the changes.

“These changes will bring our rules package closer to those of other tracks in the region,” Bomar said.

“It will be easier for drivers and teams that compete at other tracks in the region to compete here at South Boston Speedway if they wish to do that.”

Fans will not see any differences in the on-track competition, Andersson said.