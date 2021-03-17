Scoring surges propel Randolph-Macon to triumph

FERRUM—Randolph-Macon College netted multiple goals in each quarter Saturday in a 22-4 rout of Ferrum College in the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse opener for both clubs at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) erased a 1-0 deficit by tallying seven unanswered goals, three of which were netted by Jack Smith, who finished the contest with a match-best four goals.

Randolph-Macon led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter and it used a six-goal, second-stanza surge to expand its advantage to 14-3 at intermission.

The Yellow Jackets extended their scoring surge to 14 goals by tallying three in the third period and five in the final frame to build a 22-3 advantage.

Michael Paolicelli ended the onslaught when he netted the match’s final goal at 2:37 courtesy of a Jack Sheehan assist.

Also scoring for Ferrum (2-4, 0-1 ODAC) were Mackoy Bodmer, Sheehan and Malachi Maxwell. Their tallies were unassisted.

Randolph-Macon outshot Ferrum, 48-17, and held edges in ground balls (38-24) and face offs won (23-7) at match’s end.

The Yellow Jackets were 13 of 14 in clears, while the Panthers were 16 of 18.