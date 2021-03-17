 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scoring surges propel Randolph-Macon to triumph
0 comments
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Scoring surges propel Randolph-Macon to triumph

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FERRUM—Randolph-Macon College netted multiple goals in each quarter Saturday in a 22-4 rout of Ferrum College in the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse opener for both clubs at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) erased a 1-0 deficit by tallying seven unanswered goals, three of which were netted by Jack Smith, who finished the contest with a match-best four goals.

Randolph-Macon led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter and it used a six-goal, second-stanza surge to expand its advantage to 14-3 at intermission.

The Yellow Jackets extended their scoring surge to 14 goals by tallying three in the third period and five in the final frame to build a 22-3 advantage.

Michael Paolicelli ended the onslaught when he netted the match’s final goal at 2:37 courtesy of a Jack Sheehan assist.

Also scoring for Ferrum (2-4, 0-1 ODAC) were Mackoy Bodmer, Sheehan and Malachi Maxwell. Their tallies were unassisted.

Randolph-Macon outshot Ferrum, 48-17, and held edges in ground balls (38-24) and face offs won (23-7) at match’s end.

The Yellow Jackets were 13 of 14 in clears, while the Panthers were 16 of 18.

Each team scored once in a man-up situation.

Ferrum committed 18 turnovers to 14 for Randolph-Mascon.

Derek Marsolio scored three goals for the Yellow Jackets and Andrew Tiffey tallied two goals and distributed four assists.

Randolph-Macon goalkeeper Oz Potter (2-1) saw 56 minutes of action and recorded four saves.

Ferrum netminder Patrick Martinek (2-4) collected 15 saves in 49 minutes of work.

The Panthers return to action Saturday against ODAC rival Randolph College.

The first face off is 7 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Ferrum’s 2020 and 2021 seniors are slated to be honored on the team’s designated Senior Night.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics