Scots subdue Panthers in second half

FERRUM - Maryville (Tenn.) College outscored Ferrum College 37-16 after intermission Friday en route to a 75-51 non-conference women's basketball triumph at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The loss stops a three-game winning streak by the Panthers (4-7).

The Scots (4-6) turned a 38-35 halftime lead into a 58-40 advantage after three quarters courtesy of a 20-5 third-period surge.

Maryville secured the victory by taking the final frame 17-11.

The Panthers held the lead once: at 12-10 with 4:06 showing in the first quarter, but by the end of the period, the Scots were ahead by two, 18-16.

The Scots scored seven of the game's first nine points, but the Panthers were able to rally and achieve their lone lead with a 10-3 run.

Maryville led by 15 points, 35-20 and 38-23 before Ferrum finished the half with a 12-0 run to close the gap to three points at halftime. Kayla Cabiness netted nine of the Panthers' 12 points, all in succession, on a lay-up, a 3-pointer and four free throws.

The Scots led by 31 points, 73-42, with 2:22 to play.

Elsa Eckenrod's double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds paced Maryville.

Jordan Heifner tallied 17 points, Courtney Carruthers netted 11 and five other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.

Aisha Martin led Ferrum with 18 points.

Cabiness scored 12 and DeMeisha Canada notched a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Scots converted 48.2% (27 of 56) of their shots as opposed to the Panthers 34% (17 of 50).

At game's end, Maryville held edges in rebounds (37-27), assists (12-9), points in the paint (36-22) and bench points (13-2).

At game's end, Ferrum had advantages in points off turnovers (25-19), second-chance points (10-7) and fast break points (8-2).

The Panthers committed 24 turnovers to the Scots' 20.

Ferrum finished the 2021 portion of its schedule with the loss.

The Panthers' next game is Wednesday, Jan. 5 against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Randolph College.

Tip off at Swartz Gym is 7 p.m.