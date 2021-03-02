Second stanza surge paces Eagles in opener

Franklin County responded to an early deficit by scoring 21 unanswered, second-stanza points Thursday for a 28-14 season-opening football victory over Blue Ridge District foe Northside at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles' triumph is their second in as many campaigns in a season opener and the third season-opening victory in J.R. Edwards' term at the helm, which started in 2015 and is in its sixth year.
FCHS (1-0) made is Blue Ridge District debut in 2019 and lost to the Vikings (0-1) by shutout, 21-0, at Dillion Stadium. Thursday's match-up is only the second between the two teams since 1987 when both were rivals in the old Roanoke Valley District. Their league encounter is scheduled for later this season at Northside.
FCHS was playing in its first game since its 2019 loss to Landstown in the opening round of the Class 6 Region A playoffs, a setback that closed the curtain on a 6-5 campaign.
The Eagles benefited from five Vikings' turnovers - two fumbles, recovered by Ja'ziem Hart and Ian England, and three interceptions - one each by Ke'Shaun Wright, Josh Luckett and Anthony Belcher.
Sydney Webb, Northside's sophomore quarterback, rushed for his team's lone, first-half touchdown on a 23-yard dash to the end zone with 6:47 left in the opening frame.
Eli Foutz, FCHS sophomore quarterback who was making his first varsity start behind center, matched Webb's score with a 1-yard run with 11:05 showing in the second stanza.
Foutz' TD started the Eagles' 21-point surge.
Jayron Smith, a third-year varsity performer who owns the program's single-game rushing standard - a mark set in 2018 in a road victory over Hidden Valley, scored on a 10-yard pass from Foutz with 5:21 left in the first half to give the Eagles the lead for good.
A 28-yard scoring sprint by Belcher with 3:30 to go put the Eagles ahead 21-7, but the Vikings were able to stop the surge with 15 seconds left before intermission when receiver Cameron Abshire caught a 7-yard TD pass from Webb.
Smith, who seeks his third 1,000-yard rushing season, tallied the only score of the second half on a 2-yard dash.
Kicker Chandler Holley, who is also a contributing player on FCHS's defensive unit, was 4 of 4 in point-after-touchdown (PAT) tries.
Smith carried 28 times for 112 yards.
With as few as seven games possible during a program-first spring season, it may be somewhat difficult for Smith to reach the 1,000 -yard rushing milestone again. However, he did so as a sophomore and as junior without playing 10 games for various reasons.
Six other ball carriers had rush attempts for the Eagles, and all six gained yards. That group includes senior all-purpose player Josh Luckett , who rushed for five yards and a first down on fake punt in the first half.
Luckett, last year's Eagles' signal caller, is displayed on offense as a receiver and he caught a pass for 12 yards. On defense, he returned his intercepted for a TD, but the score was nullified by a penalty.
Luckett punted two other times and averaged 42.5-yards-per-boot. His 50 yarder in the second quarter pinned Northside deep in its territory and led to one of the Eagles' three TDs during the period.
FCHS's defense sacked Webb three times for negative 23 yards.
The Eagles produced 206 rushing yards and 14 first downs to Northside's 92 yards and 11 first downs.
Foutz was 6 of 15 for 36 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception, while Webb was 11 of 24 for 85 yards and three interceptions.
FCHS ran 58 plays from scrimmage to Northside's 46 and outgained the Vikings, 242 to 177.
FCHS's defense forced two fumbles and three punts.
The two teams combined for 12 penalties - 5 for FCHS and 7 for Northside - and a total of 56 penalty yards.
FCHS travels to Vinton to play Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd Friday night.