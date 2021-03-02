Second stanza surge paces Eagles in opener

Franklin County responded to an early deficit by scoring 21 unanswered, second-stanza points Thursday for a 28-14 season-opening football victory over Blue Ridge District foe Northside at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles' triumph is their second in as many campaigns in a season opener and the third season-opening victory in J.R. Edwards' term at the helm, which started in 2015 and is in its sixth year.

FCHS (1-0) made is Blue Ridge District debut in 2019 and lost to the Vikings (0-1) by shutout, 21-0, at Dillion Stadium. Thursday's match-up is only the second between the two teams since 1987 when both were rivals in the old Roanoke Valley District. Their league encounter is scheduled for later this season at Northside.

FCHS was playing in its first game since its 2019 loss to Landstown in the opening round of the Class 6 Region A playoffs, a setback that closed the curtain on a 6-5 campaign.

The Eagles benefited from five Vikings' turnovers - two fumbles, recovered by Ja'ziem Hart and Ian England, and three interceptions - one each by Ke'Shaun Wright, Josh Luckett and Anthony Belcher.