SMART Modifieds return for Kenny Minter Classic

CALLAWAY -Racing returns to Franklin County Speedway Sunday, April 10 with the running of the Kenny Minter Classic 110.

A start time has not been announced.

Headlining the card is a feature race for the SMART Modified Tour.

Series campaigner John Smith won last year’s feature at the 3/8-mile Callaway oval.

Also competing are the Mini Stocks (30 laps), Stock4 (25 laps), Stock6/Bootleggers (25 laps) and the 602 Modifieds (60 laps).

On April 16, the track stages a Bunny Hop at 5 p.m.

Headlining this card are Twin Super Street features (25 laps) and races for the East Coast Flatheads (20 laps), Mini Stocks (35 laps), Stock4 (25 laps), Stock6 (25 laps), Bootleggers (25 laps), and a 15-lap Powder Puff feature.

An Easter egg hunt for youth is planned.

On April 30, the Spring HeatUp is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Headlining this card are races for the Late Model Sportsman (54 laps), Twin Grand National Super Series (50 laps), Mini Stocks (35 laps), U-Car (25 laps), Stock4 (25 laps), Stock6 (25 laps), Bootleggers (25 laps) and Powder Puff (15 laps).

TIRE TRACKS: A race scheduled for Saturday at the track was canceled because of inclement weather and high winds. It will not be rescheduled, track officials said.