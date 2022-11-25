Smith, Campbell represent Ferrum on All-ODAC teams

FERRUM—The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has announced the 2022 all-conference football teams and Ferrum College’s Avion Smith and Monzell Campbell are first-time honorees.

Smith a junior corner back from Richmond Hill, Ga., was named to the All-ODAC second team defense after leading the Panthers in solo tackles (39), total tackles (53) and interceptions (3).

Smith tied for third in the ODAC in pass break-ups (8), tied for fourth in ODAC.

Smith blocked a point-after-touchdown (PAT) attempt and he returned it 97 yards for two points.

Campbell, a sophomore running back from Lake Waccamaw, N.C. is a third-team honoree on offense as an all-purpose back.

He gained 380 rushing yards on 92 carries and scored two touchdowns, caught seven passes for 44 yards and threw a touchdown pass.

On special teams, Campbell returned eight punts for 96 yards, one of which was a touchdown that covered 87 yards. He returned 18 kickoffs for 380 yards, and had five tackles.

Campbell finished the season with 912 all-purpose yards.

Ferrum finished the 2022 season 1-9, 1-6 in the ODAC.

Franklin County boys, girls open seasons MondayFranklin County’s boys varsity basketball team opens its 2022-2023 season Monday against Halifax County.

Tip of is 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Former longtime Martinsville head coach Jeff Adkins makes his debut as the Comets head coach.

Franklin Countyis led by head coach Tom Hering.

A junior varsity game between the Eagles and the Comets opens the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.

Franklin County’s junior varsity team finished 20-1 last season.

Franklin County’s girls varsity and junior varsity teams travel to South Boston to open their seasons against the Comets.

The Eagles varsity squad is coached by Le’Bryan Patterson.

Louie is named new Panthers’ men’s

lacrosse coachFERRUM—Zachary Louie , Ferrum College’s interim head men’s lacrosse coach since mid-August, has been promoted to the head coaching post by the college.

“I am honored for the privilege to take on the responsibility to continue coaching the men’s lacrosse program at Ferrum College,” Louie said .

“I couldn’t be more ecstatic to work with a team of guys who continue to demonstrate tremendous dedication to each other and the program.’’

Arriving at Ferrum as an assistant for the 2021 season, Louie was promoted to the top assistant position last season, where he was responsible for coordinating and working with the defense.

Last spring, Louie was responsible for coordinating a man-down unit that held 67 extra- man opportunities to 17 goals against, for a penalty kill of 74.6%.

Also, he mentored multiple players with notable statistics in his time as defensive coordinator; junior short stick midfielder Terrance Scales led all defensive midfielders in the ODAC in caused turnovers with 12 (tied for eighth), while junior long stick midfielder Adam Brooks claimed possession of 35 ground balls (second) in conference as well as 16 caused turnovers (third in conference).

Junior defender Jacob Carroll ranked eight in conference with 12 caused turnovers.

“We are pleased that Zach has agreed tojoin us as the permanent head men’s lacrosse coach,’’ Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

“Zach and his staff have been moving the program forward on and off the field since his appointment as interim head coach at the start of the academic year. His familiarity with Ferrum, and the ODAC, will serve our team well and I am excited to see the progress we will continue to make in his time as our head coach.”

Louie is the Panthers’ fourth head coach in program history.

Louie played college lacrosse at Roanoke College, an ODAC rival of Ferrum’s

During his senior year, he was the recipient of the Paul Griffin Award, given to a player who shows outstanding leadership and dedication to the team.

A long stick midfielder for the Maroons, he was a part of a defense that allowed a 9.20 goals-against average in ODAC play his senior year.

During his career, Roanoke was ranked in the USILA top 20, and top 10, polls on multiple occasions.

As a player, Louie appeared in 32 matches over three seasons, picking up 31 ground balls while tallying six caused turnovers.

“With the diverse set of personalities involved in our team who embrace adversity, I believe we have the foundation to build towards not only contending with our opponents, but to regularly earn success at the Division III level,’’ Louie said.

Louie earned his Bachelor of the Arts in biology from Roanoke in 2019.

This is the first collegiate head coaching job. of his career.

Ferrum women win

third in a row SEWANEE, Tenn. Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team defeated Warren Wilson (N.C.) College, 55-45, for its third straight win.

Ferrum opened its season with consecutive setbacks to Washington and Lee University, Centre (Ky.) College and Maryville (Tenn.) College, followed by wins over Averett University, Agnes Scott (Ga.) College and Warren Wilson.

The Panthers return to action Wednesday, Nov. 30 at home against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Roanoke College.

Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers are 3-3 overall, 1-1 in the ODAC

Panthers soccer players are recognized for academicsFERRUM—Nine Ferrum College soccer players have earned Academic All-District laurels for the 2022 season.

Selected from the Panthers women’s squad are Jamie Adams, Ali Austin, Allison Setlak, Kayla Fedison, Amber Gillen and Haley Woodward.

Named from the Panthers men’s team are Nichols Berruti, David Miller and Pedro Fonseca.

The honorees are chosen by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

All nine players are eligible for CSC Academic All-America accolades. The first, second and third teams are expected to be announced in early December.

Setlak is honored

for academicsFOREST—Ferrum College’s Allison Setlak has been chosen Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar Athlete of the Year in women’s soccer by the conference’s athletic communications personnel.

Setlak, a senior midfielder from Cary, N.C., maintains a 3.98 grade-point-average (GPA) as a business administration major with an emphasis on business management.

Also, Setlak is working towards Spanish minor.

Setlak is a member of the Boone Honors College and Ferrum’s SAAC co-chair.

Setlak is a three-time honoree on the ODAC’s All-Academic team and has made Ferrum’s President’s List five times and the Dean’s List once.

Bibbo receives ODAC laurelsFOREST—Ferrum College senior defender Faith Bibbo has garnered third-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels in field hockey for the 2022 season.

This marks the second time in her career that Bibbo has been recognized by the ODAC—in 2019, she earned third-team accolades.

Bibbo hails from Suffolk.

Players from Shenandoah University claimed the Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Washington and Lee University took Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year accolades.

Ferrum, under the direction of first-year head coach Chardonnay Hope, finished the 2022 season with a 4-13 record.

Seven players from this year’s team are eligible to return for the 2023 campaign, according to college athletics officials.

Galpin garners All-ODAC honorsFOREST—Ferrum College men’s soccer standout Leo Galpin has received second-team accolades for the 2022 season from the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Galpin, a junior from Oxford, England, netted six goals and distributed one assist for the Panthers, who finished the season with a 4-8-3 record in Matt Cureton’s second year as head coach.

Galpin scored the match-wining goal in Ferrum’s first victory of the season against Warren Wilson (N.C.) College. He scored a season-best two goals in a 4-2 Panthers triumph over Southern Virginia University.

Twenty-seven players from this years team are eligible to return for the 2023 season, according to college athletics officials.

CHA hires new boys

hoops coachChristian Heritage Academy (CHA) has hired John Turner as its new boys varsity basketball coach.

Turner brings 11 years of coaching experience with various regional travel basketball organizations with him to the Knights’ helm.

Turner said he “likes to run an offense that numerous options,’’ thus allowing for an exciting style of play.

“I am truly humbled at getting this opportunity to (lead) a program with a great tradition,’’ Turner said.

“I hope I am up to the challenge to guide these young men both on the court and off,’’ Turner said.

CHA is a season removed from a runner-up finish in the South Region of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) and an appearance in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Lacrosse league features Salem franchiseSALEM—The Salem Mayhem makes its debut Friday, Dec. 30 against the Hampton Hammerheads in the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA).

The league is comprised of nine teams—Salem and Hampton, Binghampton (N.Y.) Bombers, the Charlotte (N.C.) Bootleggers, Elmira (N.Y.) Renegades, Jim Thorpe All-Americans (Pa.), New England Chowderheads (Ma.//Me.), Syracuse (N.Y.) Spark and Trenton (N.J.) Terror—representing seven states.

The Salem Civic Center serves as the Mayhem’s home arena.

The PBLA plans to highlight the best partds of the game by showcasing the athleticism of collegiate lacrosse players, league officials said.

“As an organization, we are absolutely thrilled about having a team in Salem,’’ said Commissioner Steve Donner.

“Both the city and the community itself have a long history with the sport of lacrosse and we know that the PBLA will help add to that illustrious tradition by bringing America’s fastest-growing and most exciting professional sport to the city of Salem.’’

“Every seat is going to be a good seat for this fast-paced action,’’ said Wendy Delano, sale,’s director of civic facilities.

“The indoor lacrosse set up is perfect fit in our facility, and it will be exciting to see the Salem Civic Center look somewhat like it did in the old pro hockey days…,’’ Delano said.