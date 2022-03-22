Yellow Jackets claim Division III championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) has claimed its first national championship in school history following the Yellow Jackets ' 75-45 triumph over Elmhurst (Ill.) University on Saturday in the championship game of the 2022 NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The Yellow Jackets (33-1) completed a nearly unblemished season in achieving a school-record total for victories on the way to becoming the second team in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) history to claim the Division III men's basketball crown.

R-MC joins Virginia Wesleyan University with national trophies with the Marlins hoisting their walnut and bronze trophy in 2006.

Also, Guilford (N.C.) College has made runs to the Final Eight and Final Four and Hampden-Sydney College lost in a previous championship game.

R-MC is 24-16 (.600) in the Division III tournament following a 6-0 run through this year's bracket.

R-MC, ranked No. 1 in the nation by D3hoops.com for 10 of the 13 weeks the outlet published its top-25 poll, ends the most successful season in program history on a 27-game winning streak.

R-MC has won 50 of its past 51 games and is 100-7 in the past four seasons.

Also, the Yellow Jackets have been victorious in 48 straight games in their home arena - Crenshaw Gymnasium.

A suffocating defense propelled the Yellow Jackets to the victory.

R-MC held Elmhurst to just 17 of 62 shooting (27.4%) from the field including a 3 of 23 (13.0%) showing from 3-point range.

Conversely, the Yellow Jackets made 27 of 57 shots (47.4%) from the field and drilled 8 of 23 (34.8%) attempts from behind the arc.

Play-making guard Josh Talbert led all players and four Yellow Jackets in double figures with 15 points. He completed a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Also he distributed four assists, collected three steals and blocked a shot.

Buzz Anthony, the ODAC's only four-time player of the year in conference history, added 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Miles Mallory and Daniel Mbangue each tallied 10 points with Mallory adding nine boards and three blocked shots.

Mbangue pulled down four rebounds, passed out two assists, recorded three steals, and a blocked shot.

Lavon Thomas was the only Blue Jays' player in double figures with 10 points to go with a team-best eight rebounds.

Jake Rhode, who scored a season-high 32 points in Elmhurst's semifinal victory (90-68) over Wabash (Ind.) College, was held to nine points on 3of 13 shooting.

Ocean Johnson scored seven points and grabbed six boards. Wesley Hooker totaled sic points and six rebounds.

The early going was tight Saturday with Elmhurst (27-7) and R-MC both finding points hard to register.

R-MC maintained a tight edge that was shaved to just one point, 9-8, with 13:57 on the first-half clock.

A mini 6-0 run put the Yellow Jackets ahead, 15-8, with 11:33 showing, but the Blue Jays charged back with a 10-2 scoring surge that saw them take their first and only lead of the game at 18-17 with 8 minutes left.

Elmhurst's advantage would last only 14 seconds as R-MC closed the half with a 21-5 run to own a 15-point lead at the intermission.

R-MC's lead hovered between 14 and 17 points for the first 10 minutes of the second stanza.

Both teams traded buckets and their defensive play was solid before the Yellow Jackets broke through to go ahead by 19 at 57-38 with 9:45 to play.

R-MC increased its lead to 64-40 over the next three-plus minutes and pushed their advantage to 25 points at 67-42 at the final media timeout.

Both teams made substitutions thereafter, with R-MC carving out its 30-point victory by the final horn.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Buzz Anthony, Randolph-Macon College, voted Most Outstanding Player

Miles Mallory, Ransolph-Macon College

Jake Rhode, Elmhurst College

Lukas Islay, Marietta (Ohio) College

Jack Davidson, Wabash College