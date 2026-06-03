Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Nip and Nellie Jun 3, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Nip, domestic short hair Nellie, shepherd mix Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nip, domestic short hairkAmtG6CJ 9@>6 D9@F=5 92G6 2E =62DE @?6 9@FD6 A2?E96C[ 2?5 }:A H@F=5 =:<6 E@ 2AA=J 7@C E96 ;@3] %9:D =@G6=J =25J :D ;FDE @G6C ` J62C @=5 2?5 :D 2D DH66E 2?5 86?E=6 2D E96J 4@>6] }:A :D =@@<:?8 7@C 2 =@G:?8 7@C6G6C 72>:=J H9@ H:== <66A 96C D276 :?D:56 H96C6 D96 42? 92?8 @FE H2E49:?8 3:C5D 7C@> 2 A6C49 :? E96 H:?5@H 2?5 <66A J@FC ?2A H2C> 2E ?:89E H9:=6 J@F H2E49 %'] $96 :D ;FDE 23@FE 2D A6C764E 2D E96J 4@>6] }:A 86ED 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 42ED[ :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Amk9am}6==:6[ D96A96C5 >:Ik^9am kAm}6==:6 :D ;FDE a J62CD @=5 2?5 H6:89D 23@FE dc A@F?5D] $96 =@G6D 8@:?8 @? =62D965 H2=<D H:E9 96C A6@A=6 2?5 92?8:?8 @FE 2E 9@>6] $96 :D =@@<:?8 7@C 2 9@>6 H96C6 D96 42? 36 2? :?E68C2= A2CE @7 E96 72>:=J] !6@A=6[ 27764E:@? 2?5 EC62ED 2C6 96C E9C66 72G@C:E6 E9:?8D :? =:76] }6==:6 86ED 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 5@8D[ :D D2:5 E@ 92G6 E6DE65 H6== H:E9 42ED 2?5 <?@HD QD:E]Q $96 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65] $96 ;FDE ?665D E@ 7:?5 E92E DA64:2= D@>6@?6 E@ E2<6 96C 9@>6Pk^Am People are also reading… What a quiet Memorial Day weekend at Smith Mountain Lake means for summer Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Virginia Tech baseball gets NCAA bid, heading to Los Angeles VDOT to change traffic pattern at major US 220 intersection in Franklin County Public access to globally rare flower at Bald Knob Natural Area Preserve Federal judge denies homeschooled student's bid to play sports for Roanoke County school New York making 'significant' effort to host Winter Olympics Nearly all Great American State Fair acts drop out Ben & Jerry's reveals fate of Stephen Colbert ice cream Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway 'Glad I'm alive today': Survivors describe deadly I-95 bus crash DOJ launches criminal probe of E. Jean Carroll lawsuits against Trump On Smith Mountain Lake, a long drought meets a busy holiday weekend Ferrum College announces new provost kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?+G~g~>(E!EC+7|30dy#vx{d4|4z$~c!w\{?!:\}f4~6fK*t{gh:6=H:E(G~bg_D096A{2s&@*f<*Bshrdyu68SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Provided Route 40/Franklin Street traffic alert and lane closure Westbound lanes on Route 40/Franklin Street near the Tractor Supply development will close May 14, with traffic shifted eastbound between CVS … Provided North Main Street waterline project traffic alert North Main Street eastbound lanes will close for a waterline replacement project starting May 18, with one lane open each way and motorists ad… Provided Orange County warns residents about email scam attempts Orange County warns residents about email scams impersonating county staff, urges verification of charges, and provides tips and contacts to a… In need of forever homes: Bunny and Valerie Bunny, domestic short hair In need of forever homes: Eddard and Waffle House Eddard, domestic short hair Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! June 1, 2026: 804 Richmond podcast; Que Pasa Festival at CarMax Park; Job market outlook for area grads Katie Brady with Stafford County Fire and Rescue speaks about a bus crash Katie Brady with Stafford County Fire and Rescue speaks about a bus crash Southern Police Equipment owner and president Karen Ballengee Southern Police Equipment owner and president Karen Ballengee A1 Minute! May 26, 2026: Riverbend baseball goes back to back; Guys & Dolls onstage A1 Minute! May 26, 2026: Riverbend baseball goes back to back; Guys & Dolls onstage