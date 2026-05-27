Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Bunny and Valerie May 27, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Bunny, domestic short hair Valerie, mixed breed Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bunny, domestic short hairkAm{@G6=J qF??J :D ;FDE a J62CD @=5[ 2?5 D96VD =@@<:?8 7@C 2 A2E:6?E A6CD@? H9@ H:== 8:G6 96C E96 E:>6 2?5 DA246 E@ 2==@H 96C E@ 4@>6 @FE @7 96C D9J D96==] qF??J 92D =62C?65 E92E =:G:?8 :?5@@CD 92D :ED A6C<D — 2 7F== 3@H= @7 7@@5[ 2 D@7E[ 4@KJ 365 2?5 2 7F== 3@H= @7 7C6D9 H2E6C] %96D6 E9:?8D 5:5?VE 4@>6 62D:=J E@ qF??J 7@C 2 =@?8 E:>6] }@H E9:D =@G6=J =25J :D =@@<:?8 E@ AFE 5@H? C@@ED H:E9 E96 C:89E A6CD@?] qF??J :D @7E6? @G6C=@@<65 2E E96 25@AE:@? 46?E6C 3642FD6 D96 <66AD E@ 96CD6=7] qFE D:E H:E9 96C 7@C 2 DA6==[ 2?5 J@FV== D66 9@H H@?56C7F= D96 C62==J :D] qF??J :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am k9am'2=6C:6[ >:I65 3C665k^9amkAmq62FE:7F= '2=6C:6 :D 2 cf\A@F?5 49@4@=2E6 2?5 H9:E6 >:I65 3C665] $96 ?665D D@>6@?6 E@ E6249 96C E92E ?@E 2== 9F>2?D 2C6 >62? @C H2?E E@ 92C> 96C] $96 86ED 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 5@8D 2?5 :D D2:5 E@ 92G6 E6DE65 H6== H:E9 42ED] '2=6C:6 :D =@@<:?8 7@C D@>6@?6 H9@ :D A2E:6?E 2?5 <:?5] %9:D =@G6=J =25J H:== C6A2J E96 72G@C H:E9 E2:= H28D 2?5 4F55=6D] $96 =@G6D E@ 6IA=@C6 96C DFCC@F?5:?8D @? =62D965 H2=<D 2?5 6?;@JD E2<:?8 42C C:56D] '2=6C:6 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65] $96 :D @?=J `` >@?E9D @=5Pk^Am People are also reading… On Smith Mountain Lake, a long drought meets a busy holiday weekend Virginia Tech baseball gets NCAA bid, heading to Los Angeles Public access to globally rare flower at Bald Knob Natural Area Preserve Mabry Mill restaurant set to reopen after years closed Martinsville says personal data may have been exposed in cyberattack Smith Mountain Arts Council announces Photo Show winners VDOT to change traffic pattern at major US 220 intersection in Franklin County He spent decades in prison. How the botched murder case was uncovered NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Quick-acting witnesses thwart robbery at Virginia Walmart Charlottesville says reworked Lee statue can — not will — sit in a city park Ferrum volleyball coach out after just 6 conference wins in 4 years Franklin County approves budget, some funding still under discussion Ticks are especially bad right now. How to stay safe kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?+G~g~>(E!EC+7|30dy#vx{d4|4z$~c!w\{?!:\}f4~6fK*t{gh:6=H:E(G~bg_D096A{2s&@*f<*Bshrdyu68SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Provided Route 40/Franklin Street traffic alert and lane closure Westbound lanes on Route 40/Franklin Street near the Tractor Supply development will close May 14, with traffic shifted eastbound between CVS … Provided Update on Orange County summer child care sites Orange County clarifies its summer child care program remains open, with low enrollment prompting consolidation from OES and LES to Locust Gro… Provided Parks and recreation earns VACo award for 2025 flag football tournament Orange County Parks & Recreation earned a VACo Achievement Award for its 2025 Elementary School Flag Football Tournament, hosted with the … In need of forever homes: Ancho and Annatto Ancho and Annatto, domestic short hairs Provided North Main Street waterline project traffic alert North Main Street eastbound lanes will close for a waterline replacement project starting May 18, with one lane open each way and motorists ad… Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! May 26, 2026: Riverbend baseball goes back to back; Guys & Dolls onstage The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States Sen. Lucas speaks at the start of Tuesday's meeting of Senate Finance Sen. Lucas speaks at the start of Tuesday's meeting of Senate Finance A1 Minute! May 19, 2026: Explore Top 15 of RTD 100; St. Christopher's Boys Tennis wins title; Copperhead season in Va | A1 Minute A1 Minute! May 19, 2026: Explore Top 15 of RTD 100; St. Christopher's Boys Tennis wins title; Copperhead season in Va | A1 Minute