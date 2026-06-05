Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Scritch and Squaltch Jun 5, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Scritch, domestic short hair Squaltch, domestic short hair Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scritch, domestic short hairkAm(96? J@FVC6 3@C? @? E96 DEC66ED 2?5 3C@F89E :?D:56 E@ =:G6[ J@F >:89E 36 2 =:EE=6 D<6AE:42= @7 E96 A6@A=6 ECJ:?8 E@ 96=A J@F] pE =62DE E92EVD H92E H6 E9:?< :D 8@:?8 E9C@F89 $4C:E49VD =:EE=6 3C2:? C:89E ?@H] %9:D =:EE=6 5F56 :D 7F== @7 @C2?86 E233J A6CD@?2=:EJ 2?5 2 =:EE=6 3:E @7 8C:E] w6VD 9:DDJ 3642FD6 96VD ?@E C62==J DFC6 :7 E96D6 A6@A=6 92G6 9:D 36DE :?E6C6DED :? >:?5] w6 2?5 9:D D:3=:?8D[ $BF2=E49 2?5 $BF66?49 2== ?665 9@>6D[ 2?5 H@F=5?VE :E 36 >28?:7:46?E :7 2== E9C66 H6C6 25@AE65 E@86E96Cn %9:D =:EE=6 >2? :D ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65] p== 96 ?665D :D 2 =@G:?8[ A2E:6?E 7@C6G6C 9@>6]k^Am k9am$BF2=E49[ 5@>6DE:4 D9@CE 92:Ck^9am People are also reading… What a quiet Memorial Day weekend at Smith Mountain Lake means for summer Virginia Tech board reverses Living-Learning Program cut, proposes alternative Ben & Jerry's reveals fate of Stephen Colbert ice cream Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash VDOT to change traffic pattern at major US 220 intersection in Franklin County Virginia Tech baseball gets NCAA bid, heading to Los Angeles Governor signs bills on affordable housing, manufactured homes in Rocky Mount Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Public access to globally rare flower at Bald Knob Natural Area Preserve Driver in fatal I-95 bus crash faces more felony charges Federal judge denies homeschooled student's bid to play sports for Roanoke County school Blue Origin explosion could be setback to NASA's Artemis moon missions Is Trump done with the Kennedy Center? A dramatic twist in the saga kAm(:E9 EH@ 3C@E96CD[ $BF2=E49 <?@HD D96 92D E@ >2E49 E96:C DA:4:?6DD[ 2?5 D96 42? 9@=5 96C @H?P $BF2=E49 92D E96 AC6EE:6DE >2C<:?8D @7 5:=FE6 42=:4@ 2?5 E233J] $96 =@G6D E@ A=2J H:E9 96C E@JD 2?5 5@6D?VE >:?5 8@:?8 7F==\E:=E H96? :E 4@>6D E@ 762E96CD 2?5 32==D H:E9 36==D :? E96>] {:EE=6 $BF2=E49 ?665D E@ 36 92?5=65 >@C6 3J 9F>2?D D@ D96 42? 86E FD65 E@ 36:?8 2C@F?5 E96> 2?5 82:? 4@?7:56?46 2C@F?5 E96> E92E E96J H@?VE 92C> 96C] $BF2=E49 H@F=5 =@G6 E@ 36 25@AE65 H:E9 @?6 @C 3@E9 @7 96C 3C@E96CD[ $BF66?49 2?5 $4C:E49] z:EE6?D 25@AE65 E@86E96C 2C6 <?@H? E@ 8C@H FA 962=E9:6C 2?5 92AA:6C E92? D:?8=6 @?6D] $BF2=E49 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?+G~g~>(E!EC+7|30dy#vx{d4|4z$~c!w\{?!:\}f4~6fK*t{gh:6=H:E(G~bg_D096A{2s&@*f<*Bshrdyu68SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Provided Orange County warns residents about email scam attempts Orange County warns residents about email scams impersonating county staff, urges verification of charges, and provides tips and contacts to a… In need of forever homes: Gerard and Miriam Gerard, domestic short hair Provided Route 40/Franklin Street traffic alert and lane closure Westbound lanes on Route 40/Franklin Street near the Tractor Supply development will close May 14, with traffic shifted eastbound between CVS … In need of forever homes: Eddard and Waffle House Eddard, domestic short hair Provided Parks and recreation earns VACo award for 2025 flag football tournament Orange County Parks & Recreation earned a VACo Achievement Award for its 2025 Elementary School Flag Football Tournament, hosted with the … Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! June 3, 2026: Housing, trails proposed for former Best Products site; Richmond Next; Virginia-based timesaver app A1 Minute! June 1, 2026: 804 Richmond podcast; Que Pasa Festival at CarMax Park; Job market outlook for area grads A1 Minute! June 1, 2026: 804 Richmond podcast; Que Pasa Festival at CarMax Park; Job market outlook for area grads A1 Minute! May 30, 2026: Week in Virginia A1 Minute! May 30, 2026: Week in Virginia Katie Brady with Stafford County Fire and Rescue speaks about a bus crash Katie Brady with Stafford County Fire and Rescue speaks about a bus crash