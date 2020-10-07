Conservation officers face many roadblocks with sunken boats

In those cases, sunken boats can remain in the lake while the owners avoid charges by remaining out of state.

When an owner is located and charged for obstruction or contamination of a waterway due to a sunken boat, Slaughter said it can sometimes take months for the case to go before a judge. And judges don’t always rule to remove a sunken boat, he said, leading to another obstacle for officers.

In the case of a sunken boat currently located near Bay Rock Marina, Slaughter said the judge dismissed that case against the owner. In that instance, he said officers cannot charge the owner again, and there is no one else they know to be responsible.

Slaughter said even if a person or organization were to agree to raise any of the sunken boats around the lake, it would still be an expensive and painstaking process. The cost to raise a boat can be as much as $10,000, not to mention the time it would take to apply for the title of an abandoned watercraft, which would be required to move the boat.

Most people or organizations are unwilling to take ownership of a sunken boat to raise it since they would then take responsibility for it and any complications that arise from trying to remove it. “Once they switch it over to their name, they are on the hook now,” Slaughter said.