Downtown plan for Boones Mill discussed

Downtown business district

A map from the Boones Mill town website shows the general area covered by the downtown plan and downtown revitalization project.

 Courtesy photo, the Town of Boones Mill

The idea of introducing a farmers market and new parking lot/park space attracted interest from community members who participated in Boones Mill downtown planning meetings at the end of June.

“The consultants were putting together a design for a farmers market. ... They would kind of do it like market stalls at Roanoke City Market,” Boones Mill Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick said. “...A lot of people were also excited about the possibility of having a parking lot/park next to Carter Bank. ... They had parking for about half of it and then the other half was like a multi-use park.”

Business owners and residents were present at the June 27 and 28 meetings, as was Hill Studio, the Roanoke-based consulting and design firm the town has partnered with to create the plan for the downtown area’s future.

For the purposes of the plan, downtown Boones Mill generally refers to areas of town along U.S. 220. south and west of the railroad tracks.

“[It’s] the area down near the post office and Southern States and where the little mini park is. It’s along Main Street and it includes Carter Bank and the property down to the creek. It includes Cannaday’s and the Shell and the Trump Store...the real estate office and the lawyer’s office,” Fitzpatrick said. “...It does include Easy Street...and then it goes up to the fire house and then across the street to the Brethren Church.”

Aside from the farmers market and parking/park space possibilities, the June meetings covered discussions about facade and building upgrades, streetscapes and lights.

“They [Hill Studio] presented to [the Boones Mill town] council last Tuesday and the council seemed to really like most of the ideas. They’re in the stage now where they’re kind of thinking about everything,” Fitzpatrick said last week.

The next steps in the plan process include having more conversations with businesses and property-owners in the downtown area about if and how they want to participate.

“We had several property owners that were not able to make the meetings due to their schedules, so we’re going to be touching base with them one-on-one to go over these plans and get their input. That will be occurring over the next, probably, two months,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said the downtown plan should be completed by October or November. After that, the town council will need to approve it.

In the meantime, Hill Studio is continuing to look for more funding opportunities to make the projects in the plan happen.

Fitzpatrick said Boones Mill hopes to use the grant that has paid for the plan as a springboard to apply for further funding.

“It will be used an application to get additional funding from DHCD [the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development] in late winter and the early spring of next year,” Fitzpatrick said.

