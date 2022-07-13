Furry Friends

Betsy, beagle

Sweet, 10-year-old Betsy is looking for a hospice home to help her live out the rest of her days in a warm, loving home. She was found as a stray and after a check-up, she has an enlarged liver and possible cancer in the neck. This little girl still has so much love left to give a special person. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Chiumo, domestic short hair

This lovely girl is only 1 year old, and she can’t seem to get enough attention. She will be a lucky person’s best friend for a long, long time. She is easy-going and just loves to be with people. Chiumo gets along with other cats and wouldn’t mind being adopted with a friend. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.