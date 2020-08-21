New event venue opens in Rocky Mount

The historic N. Morris Building at 290 South Main St. in uptown Rocky Mount has been transformed into an event space venue and is now open for reservations.
Mark and Nicole Redden purchased the 1912 building in January of 2019 and began plans to turn the more than 6,000 square-foot into a space for weddings, receptions, reunions and other gatherings.
Nicole said the couple had tenants in the space until last December and in January, they went to work renovating the first and second floor areas. The Grand at 290 offers a 120-seat reception or dining area on the first floor with a wedding venue on the second floor complete with pew seating, a wedding arch and a bridal suite for a bride and her companions to get dressed and ready for the big event. The bridal suite features a make-up station, mini-fridge and lounge area. The first floor can accommodate larger gatherings for standing room only or cocktail table events.
“We tried to keep up the art deco style of the era and bit of industrial modern feel to the space,” Nicole said.
The space is American Disabilities Association compliant, with an elevator to take guests to the second floor and ADA restrooms.
The couple said everyone in town is familiar with the building, which was once a department store. Mark added, “We love hearing all the stories people have about the building.”
Mark explained the building was what brought them to Rocky Mount, but the duo spoke with several surrounding counties and areas before deciding they wanted to be in Franklin County. Originally from Roanoke, the Reddens spent the previous 14 years in Arkansas, but knew they wanted to return to the area.
“It was the people that drew us to Franklin County,” Mark said, adding that Jessica Heckman and Matt Hankins, former assistant town manager, were “extremely helpful” opening doors for a new business. He also credited the county’s economic development team and Rocky Mount Economic Development Director Beth Simms with being helpful.
“The ability to get stuff done,” was also a draw, Mark said. “This county is not bogged down with bureaucracy, yet. You can talk to people and have a face-to-face relationship and it’s wonderful be able to have a conversation and get things done.”
Nicole worked in the banking industry, and Mark was a national account manager (vendor) for Walmart. Incorporating their finance and marketing backgrounds, the couple decided to go into the event business.
“It’s just a happy time, happy place and it just feels good,” Mark said. “We were ready for a change.”
Additionally, Mark said they plan to try to partner with local businesses, as well such as local florists, caterers and other vendors.
“We want to keep everything in Franklin County because that is really the goal of what we are trying to do here,” Mark said.
He said there is even a local photographer who is shooting professional photos of the space for social media and the website for the venue.
The Reddens will also be renting space directly across from the venue at 285 South Main St. (formerly the Daily Grind) that will be transformed into a groom’s lounge. Mark said the main venue didn’t really have a designated space for grooms to get ready, so the new space across the street will provide a comfortable area for them to gather with friends before a wedding ceremony.
There will also be a full kitchen in the new space, which can be used for smaller events such as birthday parties, bridal showers and baby showers.
Mark and Nicole said there is a perception that parking is a challenge at the venue, but most businesses in the surrounding buildings are closed on weekends leaving ample parking available in the lots behind the building and on the street.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mark said the venue will not hold an official ribbon cutting and grand opening until next spring; however, The Grand at 290 is now open and taking immediate bookings for the remainder of this year and scheduling into 2021.
For more information, call 484-3631 or visit The Grand at 290 on Facebook.
