Old car enthusiast writes song about cruising in Rocky Mount

The first Saturday of the month is coming up and that has Bobby Radford of Ferrum excited. Why? It means Cruisin’ Rocky Mount will be hitting the town’s streets and parking lots at 4 p.m. Saturday. For Radford, cruising includes music.

To pair his passion for cruising with that of music, he has written and recorded a song called “Cruising Rocky Mount.” He recorded the tune in 2019, but it wasn’t his first car song. Before “Cruising Rocky Mount,” he wrote and recorded “Taking My Baby to the Cruise-In Tonight.” (He lets the listener define “baby” which might be one’s sweetie or the car itself.)

Besides singing and songwriting, Radford plays a number of instruments including guitar, piano, bass guitar, dulcimer and the harmonica. He also enjoys a variety of types of music and has seven CDs featuring Gospel, bluegrass, folk, pop, piano instrumental, car songs and even one with moonshine songs.

Radford said he has written about 100 songs and that he really likes the creative process of writing and recording songs. “I never thought I’d have a CD,” he said.

A retired truck driver for Ply Gem, Radford said that time on the road was “a good time for thoughts to come to mind.” He recorded his thoughts while driving and revisited them later to create songs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}