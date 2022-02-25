School division partners with Ferrum College to fill staffing shortages

Franklin County Public Schools has started a partnership with Ferrum College to provide the division with college students to fill temporary staffing shortages.

The division has been plagued with staffing shortages for sometime.

The partnership was unanimously approved by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors during its monthly meeting on Feb. 14.

Bernice Cobbs, superintendent, presented the partnership. She explained the idea came to her when she saw on the news that some divisions are using members of the National Guard to temporarily fill substitute teacher shortages. She was thinking about the local resources the division could possibly tap into when Ferrum College came to mind.

She then reached out to David Johns, president of the college, to discuss a possible partnership. He immediately welcomed the idea.

"There is a lack of substitutes nationwide," Cobbs said. She went on to say that the division doesn't have enough substitutes to fill all of teacher absences as the occur.

Following discussions with the division, the college surveyed its students to gauge the level of interest its study body has in substitute teaching.

Currently, prospective substitutes in Franklin County have to be at least 21 years of age. As part of the agreement, Ferrum College students only have to be 20 years of age to substitute teach. Cobbs said the consensus from those who were involved in discussions felt that 20 was an "appropriate age."

When questions about lowering the minimum age for substitute teachers were raised, Julie Nix, the chairperson and Blue Ridge District representative, noted that a screening process will be put into place.

"Ferrum College is vetting these students. They aren't just throwing anybody in there. They know the ones that are a little bit more responsible and can handle this," Nix said.

College students of any major will be able to participate. "You just never know, it might inspire someone to change their major and become a teacher," Cobbs said. "That would be great."

The college will ultimately decide which students are eligible to participate.

The deadline for Ferrum students to apply to be part of the program is March 1. Background checks, which the division will pay for, will be conducted on all applicants.

The school board will approve applicants for the program at its March meeting.

The average workday for college student who substitute teach will be from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Pay will be $85 for a full day and $42.50 for half a day. Ferrum students who need it will also be provided free lunches during their first month of employment.

Cobbs said an incentive for Ferrum students is that they will receive a letter from her for use in future endeavors.

The division will be offering training to new substitutes on the Ferrum College campus. It was noted that the substitutes will shadow a teacher before starting their substitute duties.

Cobbs said they will be tasked with supervision of students, but not direct instruction.

If transportation is an issue for participants, Cobbs said there is a possibility that the division could transport them to the school they are designated to substitute teach at. Arlet Greer, the Blackwater District representative, questioned the feasibility of providing transportation given the division's current bus driver shortage. Cobbs said a transportation department member could transport the participants after students had already been dropped off at their respective schools.

Both Cobbs and David Johns, president of Ferrum College, said last week that details related to the partnership are still being worked out.

