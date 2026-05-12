Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 9:00 AM EDT May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Fog Advisory for Virginia and North Carolina PiedmontsWhat’s Happening:A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through daybreak. Fog will be dense at times, with visibilities dropping to a half to a quarter mile or less.Affected Areas:Virginia PiedmontsNorth Carolina PiedmontsSouthern Blue RidgeWhat to Expect:Dense fog with significantly reduced visibility.Improvement in conditions expected toward and just after daybreak.Impacts: Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.Potential delays in travel.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Transgender woman sues for sexual discrimination against Salem DEQ office Smith Mountain Lake group has success in curbing destructive wakes Spanberger vetoed a bill to legalize skill games, yet thousands remain in operation 3 degrees in 4 years: Ferrum grad makes the most of her time in college Ferrum softball coach Josh Freeman resigns after three losing seasons FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas State bar suspends Rocky Mount mayor Holland Perdue's law license Ferrum volleyball coach out after just 6 conference wins in 4 years Smith Mt. Lake triathlete with multiple sclerosis takes on toughest challenge yet FCHS, Staunton River seniors earn SML Women's Club scholarships Virginia Tech, UVa, VMI, Radford teams meet APR standard US trade court rules Trump tariffs illegal, but issues narrow block Virginia Tech softball shuts out Duke in ACC semifinal Franklin County YMCA offers swim lessons, lifeguard courses Kings Dominion is adding a drone and fireworks show Slow down and use low beam headlights.Maintain extra following distance between vehicles.Use caution when traveling in foggy areas.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! May 6, 2026: Nottoway teacher wins state award; Housing nonprofit buys bank building; Rest Fest returns to Dogwood Dell A1 Minute! May 4, 2026: Pocket wine passport; Richmond Bluegrass Jam; UR Spiders run continues A1 Minute! May 4, 2026: Pocket wine passport; Richmond Bluegrass Jam; UR Spiders run continues The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States A1 Minute! April 29, 2026: Stone Brewing's Richmond taproom to close; Salvation Army to double beds; Big Dipper Innovation Summit A1 Minute! April 29, 2026: Stone Brewing's Richmond taproom to close; Salvation Army to double beds; Big Dipper Innovation Summit