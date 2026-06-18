Alert Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:00 AM EDT Jun 18, 2026 Jun 18, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain OvernightWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving northeast at 40 mph, affecting parts of southwestern Virginia. This storm is expected to bring significant wind and rain impacts.Affected Areas:Southwestern Roanoke CountyFloyd CountyNortheastern Carroll CountySouthwestern Franklin CountyNorth Central Patrick CountySoutheastern Montgomery CountyWhat to Expect:Wind gusts in excess of 40 mphTorrential rainfall that may lead to localized flooding Impacts:Potential travel disruptions due to flooded roadsPossible power outages from strong winds People are also reading… Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Corey Feldman hospitalized after medical emergency on flight Diamond Avenue residents ask for solutions to a longtime problem Campers start their paddleboarding journey on Smith Mountain Lake Franklin County High School senior eager to teach farming to next generation Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Furniture and a car highlight Joyous Junque yard sale this week in Moneta Town recognized for Rocky Mount Fest success Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center in predawn operation Carter Bank drawn into Greenbrier ownership fight Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 3 opponent, Maryland Pat Sajak shares rare life update after 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement Flour returns to the shelves of Big Spring Mill 4 years after closure No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake Virginia Tech board reverses Living-Learning Program cut, proposes alternative Safety Tips:Avoid driving through flooded roadways.Secure outdoor objects that could be blown away by strong winds.Stay indoors and away from windows during the storm.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bedford County church seeks healing following Friday's wind-related tent collapse, death MONETA — Eastlake Community Church came together for a service of "healing and hope" Sunday following a tragic mass casualty event during the … Watch Now: Related Video Sen. Lucas makes opening remarks at meeting of Senate Finance and Appropriations A1 Minute! June 12, 2026: Week in Virginia A1 Minute! June 12, 2026: Week in Virginia A1 Minute! June 11, 2026: India’s Great Mughals at VMFA; RVA100 on Carytown; New episode of Richmond 804 | A1 Minute A1 Minute! June 11, 2026: India’s Great Mughals at VMFA; RVA100 on Carytown; New episode of Richmond 804 | A1 Minute City's Office of Community Wealth Building supporting young adults | Richmond 804 City's Office of Community Wealth Building supporting young adults | Richmond 804