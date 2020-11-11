School board selects Cobbs for superintendent

Bernice Cobbs will be Franklin County Public School’s next superintendent, and both the first woman and the first Black educator ever to hold the job in the majority white county.
Picked from 15 applicants, Cobbs is a familiar face in the county and the school system, where Black students are 8% of an enrollment of approximately 6,900 students.
The assistant principal of Franklin County High School, Cobbs’ 23-year career in the district has included stints as principal of Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Boones Mill Elementary and Snow Creek Elementary, and as director of the K-5 curriculum and instruction.
“I feel very honored,” said Cobbs, 60. “The journey here has not been easy. It’s been a lot of hard work but there’s been a lot of rewards along the way.”
The Franklin County School Board introduced Cobbs as the new superintendent, effective Dec. 1, at its Monday night meeting.
“I’m looking forward to the work and I thank you, board, for the opportunity,” she said.
The school board unanimously approved Cobbs’ contract Monday, which includes a starting salary of $125,000. The contract lasts through June 30, 2023.
Cobbs holds a doctorate from Virginia Tech, master’s degrees from Radford University and the University of Virginia, a bachelor’s degree from Ferrum College and an associate degree from Virginia Western Community College.
She will succeed Mark Church, who has worked in the school division for nearly 21 years and steps down Nov. 30.
In December 2019, Church announced that he intended to retire in August — but in March, as the COVID-19 crisis set in, he agreed to stay on. Church exits with a salary of at least $138,823. Monday’s Franklin County School Board meeting was his last.
“It has been a pleasure to serve as your superintendent this last eight years,” he said as all eight school board members applauded him.
His retirement marks a milestone in a 35-year public education career. A 1982 Franklin County High School graduate, Church was hired as superintendent in 2012. Before then he was the division’s director of career and technical education.
“I want to offer my sincere congratulations to Dr. Cobbs,” he said. “We’re very proud that another Franklin County native is in the superintendency here.”
