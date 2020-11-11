School board selects Cobbs for superintendent

Bernice Cobbs will be Franklin County Public School’s next superintendent, and both the first woman and the first Black educator ever to hold the job in the majority white county.

Picked from 15 applicants, Cobbs is a familiar face in the county and the school system, where Black students are 8% of an enrollment of approximately 6,900 students.

The assistant principal of Franklin County High School, Cobbs’ 23-year career in the district has included stints as principal of Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Boones Mill Elementary and Snow Creek Elementary, and as director of the K-5 curriculum and instruction.

“I feel very honored,” said Cobbs, 60. “The journey here has not been easy. It’s been a lot of hard work but there’s been a lot of rewards along the way.”

The Franklin County School Board introduced Cobbs as the new superintendent, effective Dec. 1, at its Monday night meeting.

“I’m looking forward to the work and I thank you, board, for the opportunity,” she said.

The school board unanimously approved Cobbs’ contract Monday, which includes a starting salary of $125,000. The contract lasts through June 30, 2023.