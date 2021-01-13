Cavaliers cruise behind second-stanza surge

DALEVILLE - Freshman Evan Bannwart accounted for almost half of his team's points Tuesday in leading Lord Botetourt to a 60-52 boys junior varsity basketball triumph over Franklin County.
Bannwart tallied a game-best 29 points for the Cavaliers (2-0). He converted nine field goals, including both of his team's two 3-pointers, and was 9 of 11 (81.8%) from the free-throw line.
Tony Gill made his debut as the Eagles head coach in their season-opening setback.
FCHS (0-1) led 12-11 after the initial quarter of play, but were outscored by 17 points, 25-8, in the second stanza and trailed by 16, 36-20, at intermission.
The Eagles used a 19-8 third-period surge to cut the deficit to five points, 44-37 heading into the final, seven-minute frame.
Bannwalt netted 10 of the Cavaliers' 16 fourth-quarter points to secure the victory.
Lord Botetourt converted 22 field goals and was 14 of 23 (47%) from the line.
Eight other players contributed points to the Cavaliers' victory.
D.J. Tolliver, a freshman, finished with 10 points.
Also scoring were Cade Lang with eight points, Brayden Wells with five and Jahki Emmons-Mayo, Blake Lovern and Jakari Nicely each with two.
The Eagles tandem of sophomore Rylan McGhee and freshman Haden Mullins combined for 41 points.
McGhee led FCHS with 21 points on eight field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and a free-throw. He netted 10 points in the first half and 11 in the second.
Mullins made nine field goals and was 2 of 4 (50%) from the line. He scored 12 points after intermission.
Also scoring were David Kasey with six points, Tucker Harvey three - he swished a 3-pointer just before the horn that enabled the Eagles to break the 50-point mark - and Kendal Mattox with two.
FCHS converted 20 field goals, 17 of which were from inside the 3-point arc, and was 3 of 6 (50%) from the line.
Lord Botetourt's roster was comprised of one eighth-grader, two sophomores and 11 freshman
FCHS countered with a roster of four sophomores and eight freshman.
The Eagles' home opener is Saturday against James River-Buchanan. Tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 1 p.m.