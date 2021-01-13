Cavaliers cruise behind second-stanza surge

The Eagles tandem of sophomore Rylan McGhee and freshman Haden Mullins combined for 41 points.

McGhee led FCHS with 21 points on eight field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and a free-throw. He netted 10 points in the first half and 11 in the second.

Mullins made nine field goals and was 2 of 4 (50%) from the line. He scored 12 points after intermission.

Also scoring were David Kasey with six points, Tucker Harvey three - he swished a 3-pointer just before the horn that enabled the Eagles to break the 50-point mark - and Kendal Mattox with two.

FCHS converted 20 field goals, 17 of which were from inside the 3-point arc, and was 3 of 6 (50%) from the line.

Lord Botetourt's roster was comprised of one eighth-grader, two sophomores and 11 freshman

FCHS countered with a roster of four sophomores and eight freshman.

The Eagles' home opener is Saturday against James River-Buchanan. Tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 1 p.m.