Eagles secure winning season, playoff berth with shutout

Jayron Smith rushed for 100 yards and three seniors playing their final regular-season home games scored touchdowns Friday night as Franklin County secured a winning season and a home game in the opening- round of the Class 6 Region B playoffs with a 20-0 triumph over Tunstall at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

With the win, its fourth in a row and its sixth in its last seven games, FCHS (4-1 in the Piedmont District, 6-4 overall) secures its first winning season since 2011 and earns a home game in the playoffs for the first time since that year as well.

Also, it marks the first time that FCHS has shut out an opponent since 2012, a streak of 70 games.

The Eagles enter the Region B playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed Clover Hill (5-5) in the opening round of the tournament

The Cavaliers were on the outside looking in at the playoffs last year; this year, Riverbend of the Commonwealth District is the odd team out.

The Eagles scored all of their points in the first three quarters of play.

FCHS capped its first possession when fullback Ty Winfield found the end zone from 12 yards.