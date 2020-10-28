Eagles secure winning season, playoff berth with shutout

Jayron Smith rushed for 100 yards and three seniors playing their final regular-season home games scored touchdowns Friday night as Franklin County secured a winning season and a home game in the opening- round of the Class 6 Region B playoffs with a 20-0 triumph over Tunstall at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
With the win, its fourth in a row and its sixth in its last seven games, FCHS (4-1 in the Piedmont District, 6-4 overall) secures its first winning season since 2011 and earns a home game in the playoffs for the first time since that year as well.
Also, it marks the first time that FCHS has shut out an opponent since 2012, a streak of 70 games.
The Eagles enter the Region B playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed Clover Hill (5-5) in the opening round of the tournament
The Cavaliers were on the outside looking in at the playoffs last year; this year, Riverbend of the Commonwealth District is the odd team out.
The Eagles scored all of their points in the first three quarters of play.
FCHS capped its first possession when fullback Ty Winfield found the end zone from 12 yards.
In the second stanza, quarterback Shane Grindstaff ran for a seven-yard TD and in the third period, he hit receiver Kormah Padgett with a 50-yard scoring strike.
Smith carried the ball 19 times, while backfield mate Myles Gilbert rushed for 87 yards on 12 totes.
Seven backs accounted for FCHS’s 254 rushing yards. The Eagles, who played turnover-free football, accumulated 318 yards of offense to Tunstall’s 148 (131 rushing, 17 passing) and they recorded 15 first downs to six for the Trojans.
Tunstall’s best chance to score came in the second quarter, but the Trojans fumbled in the end zone and FCHS defender Malik Carter recovered the miscue.
Junior linebacker Parker Scott paced the Eagles with 10 tackles and a sack, one of three registered by FCHS.
The Eagles defense also recorded three tackles for loss.
