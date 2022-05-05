ODAC recognizes four Ferrum players

FERRUM- The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has named its 2022 Softball All-Conference team, and the league has honored four Ferrum College players.

Junior Lyndsey Sears and sophomore Breanna Weaver earned second-team citations, while seniors Bailey Cunningham and Arielle Eure were named to the third team

Weaver received the honor at first base, but also saw action a shortstop during the season.

Weaver is a former Franklin County prep standout.

Sears earned All-Conference laurels as a utility player having pitched and spent time as designated player and first base this season.

Cunningham earned her honor at third base, while Eure received All-Conference recognition in the outfield for the second year in a row.

Weaver batted .360 this season with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 18 RBIs. She led the team in on-base percentage (.463) and tied Sears for the lead in base hits (40).

Sears, who hails from Forest City, N.C., batted .339 this season and led the Panthers in base hits (40), doubles (11), home runs (6), RBIs (35) and slugging percentage (.585).

Also, Sears posted a 13-9 pitching record with one save, striking out 114 batters in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

Cunningham is from Amherst and played third base all four seasons at Ferrum. She batted .272 this season with two doubles, a home run and 17 RBIs.

Eure, who hails from Summerfield, N.C., led the team this season in batting average (.361), runs scored (25), and stolen bases (15).

Eure was also a third team All-ODAC outfielder in 2021, and earned the 2022 Ferrum College President's Cup.

Ferrum closed out the season last weekend at the 2022 ODAC Softball Championship.

The Panthers finished with a 22-17 overall record, including an 11-7 ODAC mark, under seventh-year head coach Gerald Culler.