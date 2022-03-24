Wasps take two from Panthers

FERRUM - Emory & Henry College swept Ferrum College in a non-conference softball doubleheader Tuesday at American National Bank Field, winning the first game, 9-1, and taking the second contest, 6-5.

With Emory & Henry moving to NCAA Division II, the doubleheader might likely be the last match-up between the two rivals.

In the first game, the Wasps (19-10) led 9-0 after scoring twice in the first inning, one run each in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth frames and three in the seventh.

The Panthers (10-6) prevented the shutout by manufacturing their lone run in the last of the seventh

Each team had eight hits.

Ferrum was plaqued by five errors, while Emory & Henry committed one.

For the Wasps, Hailey Mince was 3 of 5 with a run and two RBIs.

Starting pitcher Avery Adkins worked seven innings for the victory. She surrendered eight hits and an earned run, while striking out four.

Morgan Silvis and Desi Norris each smacked a double for the Wasps.

Ferrum starter Maggie McCray (4-2) was charged with the loss.

In five innings, McCray yielded five hits, six walks and four earned runs, while striking out seven.

Morgan McCoy had a double for the Panthers.

In the second game, Emory & Henry erased a 5-1 deficit after four innings by manufacturing two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The Wasps outhit the Panthers, 8-5, and won despite committing two errors, while the Panthers were charged with on defensive miscue.

Ferrum overcame a 1-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first, and Ferrum generated its final run in the last of the fourth.

Adkins (11-4) earned her second win of the day inside the pitching circle, but her victory came in a relief effort.

Adkins surrendered no hits, no walks and no runs in two innings, while striking out two.

Lydia Taylor and Emily Scaggs each had a double.

Kloe Bacon belted a grand-slam home run for the Panthers; she was 1 of 4.

Lyndsey Sears (6-3) was charged with the loss despite a complete-game showing.

In seven innings, Sears yielded eight hits, two walks and six earned runs, while striking out five.

Ferrum returns to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday against reigning NCAA Division III national champion Virginia Wesleyan University.

A scheduled doubleheader at American National Bank Field starts at 1 p.m.​

Ferrum entertains ODAC rival Shenandoah University Sunday.

A scheduled doubleheader at American National Bank Field starts at 1 p.m.​