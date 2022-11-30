Comets crash Eagles' season opener

Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both teams.

Halifax's surge in the second quarter produced a 23-17 edge at intermission.

The Comets (1-0) won the third period 9-7 to push the spread to eight points, 32-24.

Halifax led by double figures on multiple occasions in the final, seven-minute frame, but Franklin County (0-1) won the quarter, 10-8.

Halifax made 17 field goals, three of which were 3-pointer, and was 3 of 8 (37.5%) from the free-throw line.

Nine players scored for the Comets, none of whom finished in double figures.

Franklin County. led by head coach Tony Gill, converted 11 field goals and was 12 of 24 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Nine players scored for the Eagles, none of whom were in double figures.

Kamarion Hancock paced Franklin County with six points.

Also scoring were Gage Coleman and Devin Lee each with five points, Jalontae Edmunds and Jamarius Lomax each with four points, William Henderson and Eli Woody each with three points and Jacob Mullins and Tyler Gibson each with two points.

Franklin County's roster is comprised of seven sophomores and eight freshmen, while Halifax County's roster is made up of six sophomores and seven freshmen.

Franklin County's next game is today against Magna Vista.

Tip off in Ridgeway is 5:30 p.m.