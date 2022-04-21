Jarvis wins BFL tournament on Smith Mountain Lake

“I started off the day on one of my rock piles,” Jarvis said. “I wasn’t feeling it. I had found some beds earlier in the week, so I ran to them and caught all of my fish on the beds with a drop-shot and a Roboworm.”

Jarvis said he caught eight keepers during the tournament – seven on the Roboworm and one on a Strike King Thunder Cricket Vibrating Jig.

“I didn’t know if I could win the tournament, just because of the quality of fishermen on the lake,” Jarvis said. “But by 2 o’clock I figured I was good enough for a top-5 finish. But, when I caught the last one at 3:30 and it put me close to 20 pounds, I thought then I might have a shot.”