OUTDOORS

Jarvis wins BFL tournament on Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA - Jim Jarvis of Timberville, Virginia, caught five bass April 9 weighing 19 pounds, 13 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by TH Marine at Smith Mountain Lake.

The tournament is the second 2022 event for the Bass Fishing League (BFL) Shenandoah Division.

Jarvis earned $4,981 for his victory.

“I started off the day on one of my rock piles,” Jarvis said. “I wasn’t feeling it. I had found some beds earlier in the week, so I ran to them and caught all of my fish on the beds with a drop-shot and a Roboworm.”

Jarvis said he caught eight keepers during the tournament – seven on the Roboworm and one on a Strike King Thunder Cricket Vibrating Jig.

“I didn’t know if I could win the tournament, just because of the quality of fishermen on the lake,” Jarvis said. “But by 2 o’clock I figured I was good enough for a top-5 finish. But, when I caught the last one at 3:30 and it put me close to 20 pounds, I thought then I might have a shot.”

"This win feels great because I'm a river guy, so to win (a tournament) on a lake is an accomplishment for me.''
The top 10 finishers:

1st: Jim Jarvis, Timberville, Va., five bass, 19-13, $4,981

2nd: Billy Kohls, Huddleston, Va., five bass, 19-6, $2,490

3rd: Bryan Elrod, Mechanicsville, Va., five bass, 18-4, $1,662
 
4th: Chris Brummett, Lynch Station, Va., five bass, 17-8, $1,762

5th: Ryan Powroznik, Hopewell, Va., five bass, 17-7, $996

6th: Dennis Burdette, Pembroke, Va., five bass, 17-0, $1,631

6th: Chris Atwell, Mechanicsville, Va., five bass, 17-0, $1,371 (includes $500 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus)

8th: Chad Green, Moneta, Va., four bass, 16-14, $747

9th: Boogie Atkins, Greenville, Va., five bass, 16-0, $664

10th: Rick Tilley, Vinton, Va., five bass, 15-9, $581

Burdette had a largemouth that weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces that was the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division and earned the day’s Berkley Big Bass Boater award of $760.

Brandon Miskell of Vienna, Virginia, won the Strike King Co-angler Division and $2,458 Saturday after catching four bass weighing 15 pounds, 11 ounces.

The top 10 Strike King co-anglers:

1st: Brandon Miskell, Vienna, Va., four bass, 15-11, $2,458

2nd: Seth Brogan, Montvale, Va., three bass, 9-15, $1,229

3rd: Matthew Rock, Bristol, Va., five bass, 9-12, $817

4th: Fred Mojica, Taneytown, Md., four bass, 9-10, $573

5th: Scott Howard, Bedford, Va., five bass, 8-10, $492

6th: Wyatt Novak, Virginia Beach, Va., three bass, 8-7, $451

7th: John Robinson, Fairfax, Va., three bass, 8-5, $389

7th: Jeramy Evans, Forest, Va., three bass, 8-5, $389

9th: Anthony Pulley, Chester, Va., three bass, 7-13, $428

10th: Jeff Rollins, Roanoke, Va., three bass, 7-11, $272

10th: Phillip Ragland Jr., Rustburg, Va., two bass, 7-11, $472

Leon Deatrick of Orrtanna, Pennsylvania, caught the largest bass in the Co-angler Division, a fish weighing in at 5 pounds, 11 ounces. The catch earned him the day’s Berkley Big Bass Co-angler award of $375.

Brandon Miskell of Vienna, Virginia, won the Strike King Co-angler Division and $2,458 April 9 after catching four bass weighing 15 pounds, 11 ounces.

After two events, Ryan Powroznik of Hopewell, Virginia, leads the Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division Boater Angler of the Year race with 492 points, while Jeramy Evans of Forest, Virginia, leads the Strike King Co-Angler Division AOY race with 491 points.

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 20-22 Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on the James River in Richmond.
 
Boaters will compete for a top award of $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.

- Submitted by Charity Muehlenweg

