Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Harvey and John Jun 24, 2026 Jun 24, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harvey, domestic short hairkAmw2CG6J :D 2 8C62E <:EEJ H:E9 2 3:8 962CEP w6VD ` J62C @=5 2?5 :D 2 DEF??:?8 8C2J E233J 3@J] $9J 2E 7:CDE[ @?46 96 86ED E@ <?@H J@F[ 96V== C6DA64E7F==J 2D< 7@C A6ED] x7 J@F 92G6 2 EC62E DF49 2D 2 r9FCF[ 96V== =@G6 J@F 7@C =:76] w2CG6J :D =@@<:?8 7@C 2 BF:6E[ D276 9@>6 H96C6 96 42? 4@>6 @FE @7 9:D D96==] w6 H@F=5 ?665 2? :?5@@C\@?=J 9@>6 3642FD6 96VD 2=C625J =62C?65 E96 @FED:56 H@C=5 42? 36 2 D42CJ A=246] w2CG6J 86ED 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 42ED] w6VD ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Amk9amy@9?[ 5@>6DE:4 D9@CE 92:Ck^9am kAmy@9? :D d J62CD @=5 2?5 :D 2 8@C86@FD 5:=FE6 8C2J 2?5 H9:E6 3@J] w6 :D DF49 2 =@G6 3F8[ H2?E:?8 ?@E9:?8 >@C6 E92? E@ 36 2C@F?5 9:D A6@A=6] w6 H@F=5 5@ 8C62E :? 2? :?5@@C\@?=J 9@>6 H:E9 25F=ED 2?5 @=56C 49:=5C6? W@C J@F?86C @?6D H9@ C6DA64E 9:D DA246X] w6 =@G6D E@ ;FDE 92?8 @FE H:E9 9:D A6@A=6[ @776C:?8 BF:6E DFAA@CE 2?5 6?5=6DD AFCC:?8] y@9? 86ED 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 42ED] w6 :D ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am People are also reading… Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 5 opponent Pitt Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash SML Lions Club awards scholarships to eight graduates Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Campers start their paddleboarding journey on Smith Mountain Lake No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake Virginia Tech hires Florida Atlantic's White as new AD Town recognized for Rocky Mount Fest success Diamond Avenue residents ask for solutions to a longtime problem 59 cats die in one of Roanoke region's worst recent house fires involving animals Virginia Tech baseball adds transfers Drought conditions mean it's time to cut back water use, Spanberger says Corey Feldman hospitalized after medical emergency on flight Franklin County High School senior eager to teach farming to next generation Special prosecutor declines charges against former Patrick County administrator kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?+G~g~>(E!EC+7|30dy#vx{d4|4z$~c!w\{?!:\}f4~6fK*t{gh:6=H:E(G~bg_D096A{2s&@*f<*Bshrdyu68SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular In need of forever homes:Emmagen and Harriett Emmagen (Siamese) and Harriett (domestic short hair) In need of forever homes: Ground Beef and Yahtzee Ground Beef, domestic short hair In need of forever homes: Feather and Wesley Feather, mixed breed Watch Now: Related Video Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report Cannabis Edibles Are Taking Over The Marijuana Market Cannabis Edibles Are Taking Over The Marijuana Market A1 Minute! June 18, 2026: VMHC Illumination preview; Southside Speedway; Former Brickwood Barbecue purchased A1 Minute! June 18, 2026: VMHC Illumination preview; Southside Speedway; Former Brickwood Barbecue purchased